Best performing CEOs by Mutual Fund performance as of June 2026

Nigeria's mutual fund industry continued to deliver strong investor returns in the first half (H1) of 2026, with fund managers adopting different strategies to navigate a market supported by robust equity performance, elevated fixed-income yields, and improving investor participation.

Nigeria’s mutual fund industry continued to deliver strong investor returns in the first half (H1) of 2026, with fund managers adopting different strategies to navigate a market supported by robust equity performance, elevated fixed-income yields, and improving investor participation.

While most performance rankings focus solely on returns, this analysis adopts a broader approach by assessing both investment performance and scale.

For this ranking, the performance metric is based on a holistic assessment combining each fund manager’s average Year-to-Date (YTD) return ranking and total Net Asset Value (NAV) ranking.

The final ranking is derived from the average of both metrics, creating a more holistic and balanced assessment that rewards managers capable of generating competitive returns while simultaneously attracting and managing significant investor assets.

Using this methodology, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited emerged as the overall leader, followed by CardinalStone Asset Management and Meristem Wealth Management.

CEOs leading Nigeria’s highest-ranked mutual fund companies – H1 2026

10. Dr. Odiri Oginni – United Capital Asset Management Limited

Dr. Odiri Oginni resumed the role of CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited in 2019, about 7 years ago, leading the strategic direction and overall operations of the company.

Dr. Odiri has over 20 years’ experience in financial services, spanning audit and compliance, portfolio management, financial reporting, tax and regulatory matters, strategy, investor relations, treasury, automation, capital raising, budgeting, ratings management, and finance team development.

She is a First-Class graduate of Accounting from Babcock University, an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a CFA Charter holder.

United Capital Asset Management oversees approximately N747.7 billion in assets across nine mutual funds, serving more than 127,000 investors in the period under review. The firm ranked 28th in YTD performance with 18.31% and 4th in NAV.

Despite relatively lower short-term investment returns, its substantial assets under management secured a top 10 overall position under the combined ranking methodology.

As CEO, Odiri has positioned United Capital Asset Management as a market leader in the mutual funds industry and the largest Fixed Income Fund Manager in Nigeria.

9. Hajara Adeola – Lotus Capital Limited

Hajara Adeola is one of the pioneers of non-interest finance and ethical investing in Nigeria. Having led Lotus Capital since 2004, she is among the longest-serving executives in the ranking.

She has over 25 years’ experience working in top tier global investment banks in the UK and Nigeria, where she focused on research and analysis, investment management, Islamic finance and corporate finance.

Lotus Capital manages approximately N65.21 billion across three mutual funds, and an investor base of over 30,900 unitholders. The company ranked 11th in YTD performance with 23.24% and 18th in NAV.

Her leadership has positioned Lotus Capital as Nigeria’s leading specialist in Shariah-compliant investment management, broadening access to ethical investment products over the past two decades.

Mrs. Adeola is the first President of the Fund Manager’s Association of Nigeria. She is also the Chairperson of the Securities & Exchange Commission’s Non-Interest Capital Market 10year master plan committee.

She is a member of the SEC Capital Market Master Plan Implementation Council (CAMMIC) and a member of the Nigeria Stock Exchange Fixed Income Products Advisory Committee. Hajara is a Director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

8. Oluwaseyi Akinsuli – Zenith Asset Management Limited

With more than two decades of experience, Oluwaseyi Akinsuli has overseen Zenith Asset Management during a period of industry expansion and increasing investor appetite for collective investment schemes.

Zenith Asset Management manages approximately N167.33 billion across three mutual funds, serving more than 16,600 investors.

The company ranked 20th in YTD performance with 21.11% and 8th in NAV

Akinsuli’s extensive banking and investment management experience has supported Zenith’s steady expansion within Nigeria’s mutual fund industry, with emphasis on capital preservation and institutional investment management.

7. Toyin Owolabi – FSDH Asset Management Limited

Toyin Owolabi heads FSDH Asset Management and has over 20 years of banking experience and is the Group Head of Financial Institutions, responsible for developing and managing the relationship with all non-bank financial institutions and other institutional clients.

The company generated approximately N129.72 billion in assets across five mutual funds, with investors base close to 10,000 unitholders. Its rankings were 18th in YTD returns with 21.27% and 10th in NAV.

With more than two decades in financial services, Owolabi has continued strengthening FSDH’s investment offerings while maintaining a diversified portfolio across fixed income and balanced investment products.

6. Deji Tunde-Anjous – AXA Mansard Investments Limited

Mr. Tunde-Anjous is the Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Investments Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and financial management as well as an MSc in Information Management, both from the University of Sheffield.

His career spans over fifteen years, joining AXA Mansard from ARM plc where he left as Vice President and Head of Investment Management.

AXA Mansard Investments manages approximately N207.81 billion across three mutual funds, serving over 44,000 unitholders.

The firm ranked 19th in YTD performance with 21.23% and 7th in NAV.

The company’s sizeable assets helped offset relatively modest returns, illustrating the benefit of strong institutional investor confidence.

With nearly two decades in investment management, Tunde-Anjous has helped strengthen AXA Mansard’s position within Nigeria’s asset management landscape through disciplined portfolio management and institutional investment solutions.

5. Renah Omo Osiemi – Zedcrest Investment Managers Limited

Renah Osiemi is a certified investment and wealth management professional with over 14 years’ experience in sales, business development, strategy and product management. With her experience in banking, wealth management, and Fintech, she has managed the development and launch, and distribution of financial products via digital channels and offline sales networks.

The firm manages approximately N31.22 billion across four mutual funds, and an investor base of almost 14,500 unitholders.

Its standout achievement was recording a 29.88% average YTD yield, placing 5th overall for investment performance.

Although its NAV ranked 20th, the strong investment returns secured a joint fifth-place finish under the combined methodology.

Zedcrest has increasingly gained attention for its active equity management approach, with several of its products consistently featuring among Nigeria’s top-performing equity mutual funds.

4. Taiwo Yusuf – Meristem Wealth Management Limited

Taiwo Yusuf has spent over a decade leading Meristem Wealth Management, making him one of the longest-serving chief executives among the top-ranked fund managers.

Taiwo has been instrumental in developing innovative investment solutions and delivering exceptional returns to clients. His expertise extends beyond traditional asset classes to include strategic risk management, portfolio optimization, and wealth preservation.

As a result-driven investment leader with about 20 years of experience spanning commercial banking, investment banking, and capital markets, he plays a pivotal role in shaping multi-asset investment strategies and driving the firm’s performance across Equities, Commodities, Fixed Income, and Bonds.

Meristem oversees approximately N144.78 billion in assets across four mutual funds, serving over 14,300 investors. The firm ranked 15th in YTD performance with 21.98% and 9th in NAV.

Under Yusuf’s leadership, Meristem has expanded beyond traditional wealth management into broader investment solutions, building one of Nigeria’s most recognized independent investment brands.

3. Samson Esemuede – Zrosk Investment Management Limited

Samson Esemuede leads one of Nigeria’s most impressive emerging fund managers.

With over 16 years of experience, Samson has acquired significant knowledge and expertise, which he leverages to support new ventures and drive growth. Samson graduated with a first-class degree in Biochemistry from the University college London, winning the Deans Award for academic excellence and the Federation of European Biochemical Society (FEBS) award for outstanding research at undergraduate level. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Although Zrosk manages just one mutual fund with approximately N22.8 billion in assets, it delivered an outstanding 60.28% average YTD return, ranking second among all fund managers.

Its relatively modest asset base resulted in a 22nd NAV ranking, but the exceptional investment performance lifted its combined average enough to secure a joint third-place finish.

Esemuede has built a reputation for high-conviction investment strategies, particularly within Nigerian equities, enabling Zrosk to compete effectively against much larger asset managers.

2. Oluwaseyi Osunlalu – CardinalStone Asset Management

Oluwaseyi Osunlalu heads CardinalStone Asset Management, with 10 years professional experience in the financial service industry that cuts across asset management, financial planning, wealth management, sales & relationship management, credit analysis, market research and product development.

Managing approximately N98.14 billion across five mutual funds, the company ranked 9th in YTD performance with 24.61% and 13th in NAV, producing the second-best combined score.

Since assuming leadership in 2023, Osunlalu has focused on expanding CardinalStone’s investment offerings while strengthening its institutional and retail client base.

Her leadership has coincided with increased visibility for the firm’s diversified mutual fund products and growing participation within Nigeria’s investment ecosystem.

1. Olubusola Jejelowo – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited

Busola Jejelowo leads Nigeria’s largest mutual fund manager by assets under management, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, having previously served as Executive Director, Business Development of the Company.

Prior to that, she was Executive Director, Investment Management Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited. Mrs. Jejelowo served as Head, Wealth and Investment division of the Company with broad responsibilities for managing Stanbic IBTC’s Wealth and Investment clients and for developing and delivering a coordinated client value proposition.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management manages 12 mutual funds, overseeing approximately N3.9 trillion in NAV on behalf of more than 457,000 unitholders, making it by far the industry’s largest retail and institutional asset manager in this ranking.

Her appointment in 2023 marked another leadership transition within the Stanbic IBTC Group, where she had already built extensive experience across investment management and financial markets.

Despite ranking 16th in average YTD returns with 21.73%, the firm’s overwhelming dominance in assets under management earned it the highest NAV ranking, allowing it to finish first overall under the combined methodology.

Her leadership reflects a strategy focused on scale and institutional credibility, diversified investment offerings, strong retail participation and long-term capital preservation.