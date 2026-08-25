Dolly Parton, the American country music star whose career spanned nearly six decades across music, film, television and business, has died at the age of 80. Parton died on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, her family announced. No cause of death was disclosed, although the singer had spoken publicly about dealing with health issues in recent […]

Dolly Parton, the American country music star whose career spanned nearly six decades across music, film, television and business, has died at the age of 80.

Parton died on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, her family announced.

No cause of death was disclosed, although the singer had spoken publicly about dealing with health issues in recent weeks.

Her death marks the end of a career that transformed her from a child raised in poverty in rural Tennessee into one of the world’s most recognisable entertainers.

What they are saying

Parton was known for songs including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You,” which became a global hit for Whitney Houston after she recorded it for the 1992 film *The Bodyguard*.

She sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won 11 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

Beyond music, Parton built a business empire around her name and image. She founded Dollywood, a theme park in Tennessee that became a major tourist attraction, while her Imagination Library literacy programme distributed free books to children.

Her business Interests reflected a career that extended well beyond the recording studio. Parton appeared in films including 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Straight Talk. Her performance in 9 to 5 also earned her an Academy Award nomination for the film’s title song.

Brief biography

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, in Tennessee, she was one of 12 children raised in a poor family in the Great Smoky Mountains. Her early experiences of poverty, family and rural life later became recurring themes in her songwriting.

Parton began writing songs as a child and was performing publicly by her early teens. She appeared at the Grand Ole Opry before moving to Nashville after high school to pursue music professionally.

Her breakthrough came through her partnership with country singer Porter Wagoner. The pair recorded a series of successful duets, while Parton also established herself as a songwriter and solo performer.

One of the songs she wrote during that period, “I Will Always Love You,” was originally written as a farewell to Wagoner when she decided to pursue a solo career.

Parton’s songwriting became one of the defining elements of her career. She wrote an estimated 3,000 songs, although she recorded only a fraction of them.

Her influence also extended into philanthropy. In 2020, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research at Vanderbilt University during the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation supported research that contributed to the development of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Through the Imagination Library, she also supported childhood literacy by providing books to children across several countries.

Parton’s ability to appeal across generations and political divides became another part of her public legacy. Her flamboyant appearance, humour and distinctive personality made her instantly recognisable, while her music allowed her to reach audiences far beyond country music.

Her career also demonstrated the commercial potential of celebrity beyond entertainment, with music, film, tourism, publishing and philanthropy becoming interconnected parts of the Dolly Parton brand.

What you should know

Parton’s death comes months after Nairametrics reported the death of another veteran musician whose work influenced generations of listeners.

In February 2026, Nairametrics reported that American gospel singer, worship leader and songwriter Ron Kenoly died at the age of 81. Kenoly was widely recognised for songs including “Majesty,” “Righteousness, Peace & Joy,” “Anointing,” “All Honour” and “Sing Out.”

His death was mourned by gospel artistes and worship leaders around the world, including Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey, who described Kenoly as a generational inspiration.

Like Parton, Kenoly’s career extended beyond performing, with his music becoming part of a wider cultural and faith legacy that continued across generations.