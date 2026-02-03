Legendary American gospel singer, worship leader, and songwriter Ron Kenoly has died at the age of 81.

Kenoly passed away on February 3, 2026, with news of his death confirmed by fellow gospel artistes and worship leaders across social media, who paid tribute to his immense impact on global Christian music.

Renowned Nigerian gospel minister Nathaniel Bassey was among those who mourned him, describing Kenoly as a generational inspiration.

What they are saying

In a tribute to the gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey said,

“Dr Ron Kenoly crosses to yonder side. Thank you for inspiring generations of psalmists like me. I grew up on these songs. And today, others are growing up on ours. Thank you, sir,” Bassey wrote on Instagram.

Brief profile

Born December 6, 1944, in Coffeyville, Kansas, Ron Kenoly rose to global prominence as one of the most influential figures in modern praise and worship music.

He was widely celebrated for classic worship anthems such as “Majesty,” “Righteousness, Peace & Joy,” “Anointing,” “All Honour,” and “Sing Out.”

Kenoly’s breakthrough came in 1992 with the release of Lift Him Up, which became the fastest-selling worship album at the time and helped redefine contemporary praise music worldwide.

Another major project, Welcome Home, produced by Tom Brooks, went on to top Billboard’s contemporary worship album chart and won the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Praise and Worship Album in 1997.

Beyond music, Kenoly was a trained theologian and minister. He earned a music degree from Alameda College, a Master of Divinity from Faith Bible College, and later a Doctorate of Ministry in Sacred Music from Friends International Christian University.

What you should know

Before fully embracing gospel music, Kenoly served in the United States Air Force between 1965 and 1968, where he was part of The Mellow Fellows, a band that toured military bases.

He later pursued a brief secular music career in Los Angeles, recording R&B tracks under the stage name Ron Keith, before turning away from secular music to focus on gospel ministry.

In 1985, Kenoly became the full-time worship leader at Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose, California.

He was ordained in 1987 as Music Pastor and later appointed the church’s Ambassador of Music, consulting for churches across the United States on worship and music development.

Ron Kenoly is remembered not only for his powerful voice and timeless songs, but also for his role in shaping modern praise and worship music across generations and continents.

His legacy continues to live on through the millions who worship with his songs around the world.