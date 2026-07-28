Nigerian Enamelware announces death of Finance Director Lawrence Iseh

Nigerian Enamelware Plc has announced the passing of its Finance Director and Chief Finance Officer, Lawrence Iseh.

Nigerian Enamelware Plc has announced the passing of its Finance Director and Chief Finance Officer, Lawrence Iseh.

The disclosure was contained in a statement dated July 27, 2026, signed by the Company Secretary, Oyetola Oluwafemi, and filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The company did not disclose the date of Iseh’s death or his age.

What they are saying

In the statement, the board described Iseh as a key member of the executive management team who made significant contributions to the company’s financial management, corporate governance and strategic development.

“The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of Nigerian Enamelware Plc regret to announce the passing of the Company’s Finance Director and Chief Finance Officer, in the person of the late Mr. Lawrence Iseh, whose demise occurred recently.

“The late Finance Director was a valued member of the Company’s executive management team and made significant contributions to the financial management, corporate governance and strategic development of the Company during his tenure. His dedication, professionalism and commitment to the growth of Nigerian Enamelware Plc will be greatly missed.”

The board extended its condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, praying for strength and comfort during the period of mourning.

More insights

Nigerian Enamelware assured shareholders, regulators and investors that interim arrangements have been put in place to ensure the uninterrupted running of its operations and financial reporting functions.

“The Company wishes to assure its shareholders, regulators, investors and the investing public that the Board and Management have implemented appropriate interim measures to ensure the continuity of the Company’s operations and financial reporting functions.”

The company also disclosed that it has commenced the process of appointing a substantive Finance Director and Chief Finance Officer in line with its corporate governance procedures and regulatory requirements.

“The process of appointing a substantive Finance Director/Chief Finance Officer has commenced in accordance with the Company’s governance procedures and applicable regulatory requirements.”

What you should know

Lawrence Iseh was appointed Executive Director of Nigerian Enamelware Plc on July 1, 2021.

A chartered accountant, he built a career spanning both the private and public sectors.

Before joining Nigerian Enamelware, he held roles at Kew-Metal Works Limited and Standard Industrial Development Company Limited. He later joined the WEMPCO Group of Companies in 2016, where he gained further experience in finance and corporate management before his appointment to the board of Nigerian Enamelware.