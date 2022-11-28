The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a loss of N64 billion in market capitalization as bears regained dominance on the local bourse.
The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.24% to close at 47,436.45 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N64 billion.
As of the close of the market on Monday, the stock market value stood at N25.8 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4720.01 basis points or 11.04%.
Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as PRESTIGE led 15 gainers, with 17 losers topped by BETAGLAS at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
NGX ASI: 47,436.45 points
Previous ASI: 47,554.34 points
Percentage Day Change: 0.24%
% Y-t-D: 11.04%
Market Cap: N25,837 trillion
Volume: 279.2 million
Value: N1.56billion
Deals: 3,781
NGX Top ASI gainers
PRESTIGE up +9.30% to close at N0.47
NEM up +9.22% to close at N4.50
COURTVILLE up + 8.70% to close at N0.50
THOMASWY up +8.33% to close at N0.39
UNITYBNK up +7.55% to close at N0.57
NGX Top ASI losers
BETAGLAS down – 9.90% to close at N39.60
MCNICHOLS down – 9.68% to close at N0.56
SCOA down – 9.40% to close at N1.06
JAIZBANK down – 6.82% to close at N0.82
WAPIC down – 5.71% to close at N0.33
Top 3 by Volume
REGALINS– 97,634,733
JAIZBANK – 65,420,541
UBA – 22,925,697
Top 3 by Value
BUACEMENT – N268,667,857
UBA – N167,354,492
NESTLE- N159,174,813
