The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed today’s trading session with a loss of N64 billion in market capitalization as bears regained dominance on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 0.24% to close at 47,436.45 points. In the same vein, market capitalization depreciated by N64 billion.

As of the close of the market on Monday, the stock market value stood at N25.8 trillion. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 4720.01 basis points or 11.04%.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as PRESTIGE led 15 gainers, with 17 losers topped by BETAGLAS at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 47,436.45 points

Previous ASI: 47,554.34 points

Percentage Day Change: 0.24%

% Y-t-D: 11.04%

Market Cap: N25,837 trillion

Volume: 279.2 million

Value: N1.56billion

Deals: 3,781

NGX Top ASI gainers

PRESTIGE up +9.30% to close at N0.47

NEM up +9.22% to close at N4.50

COURTVILLE up + 8.70% to close at N0.50

THOMASWY up +8.33% to close at N0.39

UNITYBNK up +7.55% to close at N0.57

NGX Top ASI losers

BETAGLAS down – 9.90% to close at N39.60

MCNICHOLS down – 9.68% to close at N0.56

SCOA down – 9.40% to close at N1.06

JAIZBANK down – 6.82% to close at N0.82

WAPIC down – 5.71% to close at N0.33

Top 3 by Volume

REGALINS– 97,634,733

JAIZBANK – 65,420,541

UBA – 22,925,697

Top 3 by Value

BUACEMENT – N268,667,857

UBA – N167,354,492

NESTLE- N159,174,813