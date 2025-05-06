The Nigerian equities market, as tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI), recorded a strong rally on the trading day ended May 6, 2025, rising by 1,662.60 points to close at 108,361.10.

This upswing propelled the index beyond the psychological thresholds of 107,000 and 108,000, as it eyes the 109,000 barrier.

The 1.56% gain from the previous close of 106,698.50 was fueled by strong performances from large-cap stocks, notably MTN Nigeria; the fourth most valuable listed company on the exchange, and Aradel Holdings, which rose by 9.2% and 7.6%, respectively.

Despite the bullish momentum, trading volume dipped slightly to 475.4 million shares, down from the 569 million recorded the previous day.

Nevertheless, the surge in equity prices lifted overall market capitalization, which rebounded to N68.1 trillion across 17,575 transactions—up from N67.06 trillion previously.

Leading the charge among the top gainers were ECOBANK, NORTHERN NIGERIA FLOUR MILLS, and NESTLÉ, each advancing by the maximum daily limit of 10%.

On the flip side, GUINEAINS and DAARCOMM topped the list of laggards, declining by 8.70% and 6.78%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, ACCESSCORP and GTCO emerged as the most actively traded equities, dominating the day’s turnover.

Market summary Current ASI: 108,361.10

Previous ASI: 106,698.50

Day Change: +1.56%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.28%

Volume Traded: 475.4 million shares

Market Cap: N68.1 trillion Top 5 gainers ETI: Up 10.00% to N25.85

NNFM: Up 10.00% to N82.50

NESTLE: Up 10.00% to N1,210.00

BETAGLAS: Up 9.98% to N132.80

AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.94% to N1.88 Top 5 losers GUINEAINS: Down 8.70% to N0.63

DAARCOMM: Down 6.78% to N0.55

VFDGROUP: Down 6.59% to N17.00

WAPIC: Down 6.07% to N2.01

REGALINS: Down 4.69% to N0.61

Trading volume

Daily trading volume stood at 475.4 million, representing a slight decline compared to the 569 million shares exchanged the previous day.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the frontrunner in trading activity, with a notable 103.9 million shares exchanged.

GTCO closely followed, recording 37.9 million shares traded.

UBA attracted significant investor interest, with 30.7 million shares changing hands.

Additionally, STERLINGNG and ZENITHBANK achieved substantial trades of 27.1 million and 26.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO led the pack at N2.4 billion, followed by ACCESSCORP with N2.2 billion.

ZENITHBANK reported a trading value of N1.2 billion, while UBA stood at N1.03 billion and ARADEL at N943.8 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Analyzing the SWOOT category, ARADEL excelled, soaring by 7.58%, while MTNN recorded a surge of 9.16%.

On the FUGAZ side, all stocks in this category ended in the green.

ZENITHBANK gained 2.24%, GTCO climbed 2.44%, UBA increased by 1.77%, ACCESSCORP moved up by 0.95%, and FIRSTHOLD gained 0.20%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has regained its bullish momentum, setting its sights once again on the 109,000 mark.

Continued upward movement, particularly in mid- and large-cap stocks, could provide the surge needed to push the index beyond the 109,000 threshold—and potentially toward the 110,000 level in the near term.