The Nigerian equities market recorded robust gains in May as rising share prices and higher trading volumes across most listed companies pushed the market to new highs.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, the market broke through the 110,000-point threshold for the first time ever, closing the month at 111,742.01.

This closing figure marks a 5.62% increase from the opening level of 105,920.18, making May the strongest-performing month of the year so far.

Trading activity intensified as monthly volume surged 55.72%, rising to 12.6 billion shares from 8.2 billion in April.

The surge in both price and volume was largely fueled by sustained momentum in large- and mid-cap stocks, whose significant market weighting contributed to the index’s upward movement.

Within the broader market rally, some stocks posted particularly strong performances, likely driven by investor response to positive earnings results and other encouraging developments.

The following are the top 10 performers for the month of May.

10. ABC Transport (43.2%)

ABC Transport Plc secured the 10th spot with a month-to-date gain of 43.2% in May.

The stock opened the month at N2.06 and closed at N2.95, supported by a trading volume of 28.5 million shares.

Shares of the company broke past the N2.50 level, likely driven by positive market reaction to Q1 2025 results, where it posted a profit of N352 million, reversing a N20 million loss from Q1 2024.

9. Nestlé Nigeria Plc (44.6%)

Nestlé Nigeria Plc ranked 9th with a 44.6% gain in May.

The stock started the month at N1,100 and moved higher on a total volume of 2.4 million shares, closing May in positive territory.

Most of the price movement occurred during the week beginning 18th, when the stock surpassed the N1,500 level.

The rally was likely fueled by renewed investor confidence in the consumer goods sector and a strong Q1 result, which showed a pre-tax profit of N51.15 billion, a sharp turnaround from a N196.08 billion loss in the same period last year.

8. Champion Breweries Plc (44.7%)

Champion Breweries placed 8th with a 44.7% month-to-date return.

The stock rose from N4.70 to N6.80, trading 80.1 million shares during the month.

The strongest movements were recorded in the week beginning 11th May 2025, likely driven by sector momentum and a significant earnings rebound.

Champion reported a pre-tax profit of N1.7 billion for Q1 2025, compared to a loss of N798 million in Q1 2024, an increase of 317.93% YoY.

7. University Press Limited (57.8%)

University Press is the 7th best-performing stock in May with a return of 57.8%.

Shares of the company opened the month at N3.74 and powered to N5.90, with a trading volume of 25.4 million shares.

The rally likely reflected investor response to its Q4 results for the period ended March 2025, where it reported a pre-tax profit of N639.5 million, recovering from a loss of N222.1 million in the same quarter last year.

6. Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (61.5%)

Honeywell Flour Mills came in 6th with a 61.5% gain for the month.

The stock rose from an opening of N13.00 to N21.00, with a robust volume of 122.3 million shares traded.

Momentum picked up mostly in the second week of May and continued through the month, with the company’s shares closing all trading weeks in positive territory.

Honeywell Flour Mills reported a pre-tax profit of N21.39 billion, marking a 348.80% increase year-on-year.

5. Red Star Express Plc (64.8%)

Red Star Express Plc ranked 5th with a 64.8% monthly return.

The stock moved from N5.05 to N8.32, with 4.4 million shares traded.

Most of the gain occurred in the final week of May as the stock broke through the N7.00 resistance level and ended the month above N8.00.

Red Star also recorded five consecutive weeks of positive closes after bouncing back from a retracement below N6.00 earlier in the month.

4. Academy Press Plc (65.5%)

Academy Press ranked as the 4th best-performing stock in May, delivering a 65.5% return.

Its share price rose from N2.87 to N4.75, with 31 million shares traded during the month.

This rally followed the release of its Q3 financial results for the period ended 31st March, which showed a pre-tax profit of N1.2 billion, up 429.97% year-on-year.

Such a strong performance likely attracted heightened investor interest.

3. Caverton Offshore Support Group (73.6%)

Caverton secured the 3rd position with a 73.6% gain in May.

Starting the month at N2.66, it rode a trading volume of 129.46 million shares to reach N4.20.

The rally was likely driven by the release of its Q1 2025 results on 30th April, which showed a pre-tax profit of N1.6 billion, compared to a loss of N1.8 billion in Q1 2024.

The strong earnings rebound likely helped renew investor confidence.

2. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc (85.2%)

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills was the second-best performer in May with a return of 85.2%, closing at N138.90.

The stock opened the month at N75.00 and surged above N130.00, trading 12.3 million shares in the process.

Most of the gains came during the week beginning 11th May, likely due to renewed investor interest in the consumer goods sector.

1. Beta Glass Plc (133.0%)

Beta Glass was the top-performing stock in May 2025, posting a remarkable return of 133.0%.

Shares of the company opened the month at N99.85 and closed at N232.65, remaining well in the green despite a mild 10% decline in the final week of the month.

The rally followed its Q1 2025 results, where the company reported a pre-tax profit of N15.2 billion, up 638.6%.

Revenue also soared to N41.1 billion, a 69.34% increase, driven by strong demand for glassware and bottle products.