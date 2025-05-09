Custodian Investment Plc has revealed the resolutions passed at its 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on May 2, 2025, including the approval of a final dividend of N1.10 per share.

The disclosure was made in a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on May 8, 2025, and signed by the Company Secretary, Adeyinka Jafojo.

The approved final dividend of N1.10 brings the total dividend for the 2024 financial year to N1.25 per share and was paid to eligible shareholders on the same date as the AGM.

At the meeting, Dr. (Mrs.) Omobola Johnson and Mr. Ravi Sharma were re-elected to the Board of Directors, reflecting shareholders’ confidence in their leadership.

Shareholder representatives—Mr. Olaniyi Dada, Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Giwa and Group Captain Bola Sotubo (Rtd.) were elected to the Statutory Audit Committee.

They join board representatives Mr. Richard Asabia and Mr. Ravi Sharma on the committee.

What to know:

The dividend of N1.10 translates to a total payout of N6.47 billion.

Based on the share price of N18, the dividend yield is 6.1%.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02x compared to the industry average of 2.74x, the company appears undervalued.

Q1 2025 performance summary

Custodian Investment Plc released its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of N12.3 billion, representing a 3% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Retained earnings rose to N100.1 billion, up 11.28% from N89.9 billion recorded in Q1 2024.

Interest income increased to N10.3 billion from N6.7 billion in the prior year.

Of this amount, N7.9 billion came from investment income, while N2.3 billion was earned from call and deposit accounts.

Insurance service revenue stood at N43.8 billion, a 55.04% year-on-year increase.

Non-life insurance contributed N24.2 billion, while life insurance accounted for N19.6 billion.