In a special episode of Follow the Money with Ugo Dre, We covered Nairametrics inaugural Capital Markets Awards held at the Civic Centre, Lagos, celebrating excellence across Nigeria’s financial sector. The event brought together key players, including the Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumai, and the SEC Director-General, who delivered a keynote speech addressing the capital market’s progress.

Seplat won M&A Deal of the Year for its acquisition of Mobil’s upstream assets, while Chapel Hill was named Issuing House of the Year. UBA earned Multinational Company of the Year for expanding beyond Africa. Fidelity Bank was recognized as the Most Improved Commercial Bank, edging closer to tier-one status. Bamboo was named Stock Market App of the Year, and Dangote Cement took Dividend Paying Company of the Year for consistent payouts and share buybacks. Transcorp secured Company of the Year, reflecting strong subsidiary performances.

Beyond the awards, the episode examined last week’s decline in the Nigerian equities market, spotlighting top gainers such as Nestle Nigeria and major losers, including Fidelity Bank. Ugo also discussed bank recapitalizations, addressing concerns around Fidelity Bank’s stability, and highlighted investor relations excellence among firms like GTCO and Zenith.

For detailed insights on the awards, market trends, and stock analysis, watch the full episode on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.