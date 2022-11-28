Over four months after suspending flight services due to a lack of equipment capacity and industry challenges, there are strong indications that Aero Contractors would resume flight services early next month.

This is according to a source close to the airline who told Nairamerrics that Aero Contractors would return to the air on December 5, 2022.

The source told our correspondent that the airline’s first flight would be from Lagos to Abuja.

The source also told our correspondent that in preparation for the resumption of flight services, the airline has reactivated its website. The source said:

“Congratulations to all of us as our dear airline is set to recommence operations come 5th December 2022. As part of preparations, our website has been reactivated and flights uploaded to commence booking operations. Let the world know that our dear Aero Contractors is airborne again.”

Further indications: Besides, a source close to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) confirmed the resumption of the airline to our correspondent.

The source told Nairamerrics that the airline has scaled all the necessary hurdles and has been given the approval to return to services.

The source, however, debunked the claim that NCAA was not willing to give the airline the approval to return, noting that as a critical safety industry, the regulatory agency had to ensure total compliance with safety rules.

The backstory: Recall that the management of Aero Contractors had on July 20, 2022, suspended flights until further notice due to the challenges that bedevilled the airline.

Since the voluntary suspension of services, the airline made efforts to resume flight services after the arrival of some of its aircraft that went for scheduled maintenance outside the country.

But the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was reportedly not satisfied with its resumption plans until now.