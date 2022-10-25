The Lagos State Government has put all waterfront residents of highbrow areas of Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki, and other coastal parts of Epe and Badagry on red alert.

A fresh update on Monday over the current nationwide flooding urged residents of these areas to be wary of backflow due to the high tide in the Lagos Lagoon.

The statement, signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tunji Bello, explained that the latest advisory had become necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

Bello stressed that the high tide of the Lagoon has made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon. Consequently, this could cause stagnation in the streets and major roads until the level of the lagoon subsides.

Lagos debunks stories of high water level on Third Mainland Bridge

Meanwhile, the Commissioner described the trending video showing the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge as though filled to the brim as fake news, stating that the video only captures the Oworonshoki end of the Third Mainland Bridge which is normal because the area is a deck-on pile.

He cautioned people, especially individuals on social media, against posting panicky messages to residents to create unnecessary anxiety amongst the public.

He advised all the residents of the affected areas to continually monitor the incidental rains, ensure situational awareness at all times, refrain from dumping refuse in the drains and clean their tertiary drains regularly.

He also reiterated that the earlier flood advisory for Lagosians living on the banks of the Ogun River, including residents of Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Agboyi II and Agboyi III.

The Commissioner stressed that the Lagos State has embarked on massive drainage clearance and the construction of new channels, in addition to deployment of the quick response Emergency Flood Abatement Gang to free up manholes and blackspots to ensure the optimum capacity of the drains to contain run-offs.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government had earlier restated its capacity to manage the fallout of the nationwide flood that has ravaged most parts of the country.

This follows renewed fears of residents about the ravages of massive flooding nationwide, with the state government convening a meeting of all critical stakeholders to evaluate its preparedness for any eventuality, with a resolution that while Lagos is not immune to flooding, the state will continue to effectively manage its situation.

The state government had also announced plans to step up enforcement on recalcitrant people and institutions who have defied the government and built structures on drainage alignments, flood plains and low-lying areas now more than ever before.