The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says that it can only operate 24 hours airport if it is aware that the business can be sustainable, noting that the authority cannot operate an airport that it cannot break even.

This is as FAAN pointed out that it has commenced the replacement and repair of very old equipment used to carry out its daily operations at the airports across the country.

This was made known by the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, at an interactive session with the League and Airports Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), on Wednesday in Lagos.

Yadudu said some of the equipment such as the baggage landing, runway and the central cooling system among others were more than 40 years and above, adding that FAAN had inaugurated an ad hoc committee in 2021 because it saw that most of the facilities were aged.

Yadudu said that the equipment were supposed to be replaced every 15 years, but some had gone 25 to 30 years.

He said, “The major repair is of ageing equipment and components. I gave you an example in Lagos; abandoned runway and airfield lighting. Also, the key elements at MMA and any other airports that we did not replace, but now, we are replacing them.

“Some were last replaced in either 1980 or 1985. Now, we are replacing them. It is only the air-conditioning system that we have not yet procured, but we are processing it and the airfield lighting.

“However, all other basic ones such as disabled aircraft, baggage handling and other basic ones that the people see every day, we have started with them. The avio bridges, we have started with them and that is in terms of infrastructure.

“So, we have a committee that is working and they gave us the state-of-the-art equipment for all the airports so that we can make use of it, work with the ministry and use it to know their status so that we can plan.

‘’This year, we will work in Akure, Borno, Sokoto and next year, we will work in Port Harcourt, Benin and Yola. We don’t have all the money to fix all, but we will do the entire airports gradually.’’

Yadudu also said that the relocation to the new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport would be done in phases.