As Nigeria prepares for its 2023 elections and most likely its 5th President since the return of democracy in 1999, which is expected to be a major milestone for Nigeria, a number of candidates have emerged in 3 months promising to restructure Nigeria and deliver it from its economic woes.

The aspirants under the two main political parties so far are former Lagos State Governor and founder of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; current Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and current Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

1. Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In January, he became the first major candidate to announce his intention to run for president under the (APC) while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

He maintained that he has the confidence, vision, and capacity to build on the foundation laid by President Buhari to turn around the fortunes of the country.

“President Buhari’s administration has been correcting the failures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through the provision of infrastructures such as rail lines and good roads which have impacted the frequency of fatal crashes and deaths and so on,” he said.

2. David Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State also formally declared his intention to run for the Office of the President in January.

When asked what his chances would be against the background of other big political figures expected to indicate their intentions to run for the same office, Governor Umahi said God would be the decider of the outcome of the race, pointing out that he stands a chance if the ruling party, APC, throws the ticket open.

3. Atiku Abubakar

In February, an Abuja division of the Federal High Court dismissed a suit seeking to challenge the eligibility of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest for the office of the president.

The former Vice President, in March officially declared his intention to run for president in 2023. He stated that if elected, his administration will focus on 5 key areas, including unity, security, economy, education and devolving more resources to federating units.

“Nigeria is in a sinking ship and must be rescued. And that is why I am announcing my candidacy for 2023, under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party,” he declared.

4. Peter Obi

A day after Atiku declared his interest, the former Vice Presidential aspirant and Governor of Anambra State, also formally declared he is running for President of Nigeria.

He said, “Dear Nigerians. I am here to inform you all that I will be aspiring for the post of President of Nigeria in 2023. -PO”. Mr. Obi is yet to drop more information on his vision if elected president.

5. Nyesom Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, officially declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria this week, stating that he is ready to take power from the APC because he has the capacity to fight the ruling party.

“This APC requires people who will tell them enough is enough. I am that person that can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power, ‘them no dey dash am’, power is taken. I am ready to take it for PDP. I have come out and I am going to take this power from APC back to PDP by the grace of God,” he added.