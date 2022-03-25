Former Vice Presidential Aspirant and Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has formally declared he is running for President of Nigeria.

The billionaire politician made this announcement via his Twitter handle in the late hours of Thursday, March 24th confirming speculations in the media that he will be running for President.

“Dear Nigerians. I am here to inform you all that I will be aspiring for the post of President of Nigeria in 2023. -PO”

Mr. Obi is one of the high-profile aspirants coming from the South East joining the likes of David Umahi, the embattled Governor of Ebonyi State. Peter Obi will be 62 years old on the 19th of July 2022.

