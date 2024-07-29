The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has assured Nigerians in Diaspora that the long-awaited Diaspora voting will be implemented during the tenure of the 10th Assembly.

This announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the 2024 National Diaspora Day, organized by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja.

Hon. Abbas, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, revealed that the bill on Diaspora Voting was reintroduced at a plenary session a week ago and has successfully passed the first reading. “This step underscores the parliament’s commitment to making Diaspora voting a reality.”

Hon. Kalu, expressed his solidarity with Nigerians abroad, highlighting their significant contributions to Nigeria’s development through financial remittances and professional expertise. “Diaspora voting is in good hands,” he assured, adding, “as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, you can consider it as done.”

Kalu emphasized the importance of Diaspora voting in ensuring that Nigerians overseas have a say in their homeland’s political landscape. He urged Diasporans to remain patriotic and engaged with Nigeria’s development, whether through returning home or contributing from abroad.

“We need to ensure that Nigerians abroad are not only contributing economically but also have their rights protected, including the right to vote,” he stated.

Earlier in the event, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, called on the Parliament to expedite the passage of the Diaspora voting bill. She highlighted that over 20 million Nigerians living overseas would benefit from the bill, recognizing their substantial impact through remittances and investments in Nigeria. “The much-expected Diaspora voting bill aims to grant over 20 million Nigerians living overseas the right to vote, acknowledging their vital contributions to national development,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated NIDCOM’s dedication to supporting Nigerians abroad and ensuring their contributions to national development are acknowledged and facilitated through legislative measures like the Diaspora voting bill. “Our nation needs your skills, your investments, and your commitment. Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria,” she emphasized.

Backstory

Earlier in July 2024, the Nigerian House of Representatives advanced the Diaspora Voting Bill sponsored by Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House, and Sadiq Abdullahi, a lawmaker from Kano State. The proposed legislation seeks to enable qualified Nigerian citizens residing outside the country’s shores to vote in elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This bill had previously failed to pass both at the Senate and the House of Representatives during the 9th assembly.