Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has officially declared his intention to join the race for the seat of the President ahead of 2023.

Osinbajo disclosed this in a social media statement declaring, “I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC.”

This disclosure is contained in a video broadcast by the vice president on his official Twitter account on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Osinbajo said, “Dear Nigerians, for the past 7 years, I have served as vice president under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari. We have together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our nation. But we have remained focused on securing the country, on providing infrastructure and growing our economy.

‘’As stipulated by the Nigerian constituted constitution, our tenure will end next year. In this period of 7 years, I have served the government in several capacities and I have at the direction of Mr President represented our country in sensitive high-level international engagements. I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria. I have been in markets, in factories, in schools, in farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil-producing communities in the Delta, in Kebbi, in Enugu, in Borno, in Rivers, in Plateau and Uyo and in all other states of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.

He stated that he has been in homes all-round the country, and also with tech founders and people in the entertainment industry, and also with small businesses. He added that he knows the hopes and aspirations of business owners and their fears and believes in those hopes are the seeds of greater Nigeria that we all desire

“I believe that the reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights and these opportunities, is that they must be put to use of our country and its great people, which is why I am today with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of our great party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

On his plans, if elected, he said, “I believe we must all complete what we have started, radically transforming security and intelligence infrastructure, completing reform of justice system and focusing on adequate welfare of judicial personnel and observance of rule of law, rapidly advance infrastructure development, especially power, road, railways and broadband connectivity, providing an environment for business to thrive, taking the agriculture to next level, especially mechanization, making sure Government agencies serve the business community, creating a tech economy that will provide jobs for millions of young Nigerians, and enhance social investment to a fullscale social welfare programme, and completing the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within this decade, and the education reform for relevance to the challenges of the century.”

Osinbajo joins his fellow party member and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi who formally declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidential elections last weekend.

Other major aspirants include former Lagos State Governor and founder of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; current Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and current Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

