The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has officially declared his interest to contest for the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria, stating that he is ready to take power from APC because he has the capacity to fight the ruling party.

Wike disclosed this while in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Sunday evening, a day after the conclusion of the ruling party’s national convention.

Wile is the third major candidate to declare his interest in the presidency under the Peoples Democratic Party after former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi.

What Wike is saying

The Governor declared, “It is obvious I am going to run for the presidency of this country. I am declaring for the first time in Benue state because of my special relationship with them. People are not suspecting, but let it be known today that I am announcing it in Benue because I have a special relationship with this state.”

“This APC requires people who will tell them enough is enough. I am that person that can tell them enough is enough.

“We must take this power, ‘them no dey dash am’, power is taken. I am ready to take it for PDP. I have come out and I am going to take this power from APC back to PDP by the grace of God,” he added.

He added that God has given the PDP what it takes and that is why God has caused the APC to make mistakes every day.

He warned party delegates and members to not sell their votes during primaries, citing that he should be voted because he is the only one with the capacity to fight the ruling party.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last week that former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar officially declared his intention to run for president in 2023. He stated that if elected, his administration will focus on 5 key areas, including unity, security, economy, education and devolving more resources to federating units.

Former Vice Presidential aspirant and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi formally declared he is running for President of Nigeria. The billionaire politician made this announcement via his Twitter handle in the late hours of Thursday, March 24th confirming speculations in the media that he will be running for President.