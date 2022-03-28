36-year-old Dayo Israel was elected the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The youth leader disclosed this in a statement on Sunday evening that described his election as a new dawn for Nigerian youths in politics, and that he will be just a representative – a servant leader to oversee the affairs of youth in the party.

The convention which was held last Saturday comes ahead of the party’s preparation for the general elections which would be held in 2023.

What the youth leader is saying

He stated that his election is a new dawn for Nigerian youths to spread greatness.

“We came into the race with the sole objective to spread greatness to all young people of our great party, and Nigeria as a whole, through the office of the National Youth Leader of the APC.

“It was not an easy feat, neither do I take for granted the sacrifices from everyone. I am delighted that this victory is for us all.

“Let me state very unequivocally that this race presented no victor, no vanquished, just a representative – a servant leader to oversee your affairs,” Israel said in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, titled “Victory Speech”.

He told party delegates that he plans to work together, hand in hand to ensure the greatest good for the greatest number, citing that greatness is never achieved alone and it takes collective effort to experience collective growth.

“I have begun that step by collecting the manifestos of most of my co-aspirants and fusing them into our agenda; and by the Grace of God, I will reach out to them and other stakeholders in our implementation effort.”

He added that he had set up a committee to help coordinate his first series of events and engagements with young stakeholders.

Before his emergence as APC National Youth Leader, Israel served as a board member of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).