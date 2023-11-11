The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will probe reports of alleged filling of result sheets by some of its officials in the ongoing Kogi governorship election.

The Commission said its senior officials in the state are monitoring the incidents and an investigation is underway. It also states the commission will continue to inform the public about the development as new facts emerge.

PDP accuses the opposition of foul Play

The People Democratic Party (PDP) alleged that the opposition, APC, assisted by INEC officials, is filling polling unit results without voters voting in places like Obatigben ward in Kogi State.

#KogiDecides2023:#RedAlerts In Obatigben ward in Kogi State, result sheets are being filled by APC agents without an election. There is no election anywhere in Ogori Magongo, yet results are filled by agents of @OfficialAPCNg . @PoliceNG , other security agents and… pic.twitter.com/O3Zw1eeyGo — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 11, 2023

According to the party,

“Result sheets are being filled by APC agents without an election. There is no election anywhere in Ogori Magongo, yet results are filled by agents of OfficialAPCNg. PoliceNG, other security agents and inecnigeria, please take note.”

Responding to the allegation, INEC said on its official X handle that an investigation is already underway and the senior officials in the state are monitoring the development.

Breaking News Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The… — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) November 11, 2023

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

“The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly,” INEC stated.

Kogi election is part of the three off-cycle elections currently happening in the country. The other two states include Imo and Bayelsa State.