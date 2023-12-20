Former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, calls on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to communicate the genuine state of the nation to President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Fayemi during the launching of the book ‘APC & Transition Politics’ authored by Salihu Lukman, the former vice-chairman of the party in the north-west.

The ex-APC presidential candidate contended that occupants of the presidential villa and other public officials may find it challenging to grasp the genuine sentiments of Nigerians due to their frequent exposure to sycophants.

“ The party leader should be the one to tell our President this is the feedback from the communities and constituencies out there. Not what he is hearing in the villa where he is locked out.

“This party should be the one to project the manifesto of the party. This party should be the one to tell Mr. President that this is the feedback from the communities and constituencies out there, not what he is hearing in the villa where he is locked up.

“All of us have occupied public office and we know how it can be. I am happy our chairman has confirmed he has read the book.

“All of us who hold public offices know how it can be. This book (APC and Transition Politics) should be a compulsory read for members of the National Working Committee at the national, state, local government and ward levels so that we can begin the rebuilding process of this organic party,” he said.

What you should know

Kayode Fayemi was a governor of Ekiti state between 2015 and 2023. He served the state for eight years and also served as a former chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

He was also a presidential aspirant during the 2022 APC primary election. However, he stepped down for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ordering delegates who were his loyalists to vote for Tinubu.

The book presentation attracted prominent political leaders such as former APC national chairmen, Adams Oshiomhole and Chief Bisi Akande; current helmsman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; his national Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; representative of former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; ex-Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Sharon Ikeazor; former presidential. spokesperson, Garba Shehu among others.

Currently, Fayemi is not serving under Tinubu’s administration as he was not named a minister or given any other appointment after the president’s inauguration.