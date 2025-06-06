The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to immediately take steps to recover over N30 trillion allegedly looted through fraudulent oil deals and other shady transactions under its watch.

The party disclosed this in its 2025 Eid-el-Kabir message, issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba.

According to Ologunagba, “the APC government must take immediate steps to recover the over N30 trillion reportedly stolen by known APC leaders through various fraudulent oil deals and other funds frittered from government agencies under the APC administration.”

The party went further to state that “Such stolen funds must be recovered and channeled towards the provision of critical infrastructure, revamping the productive sector and enhancing the operations of our security agencies.”

Party urges Tinubu to redeem his image

According to the PDP, the President Bola Tinubu-led administration must use the remaining two years of his administration to redeem his image as a leader.

“Our Party therefore urges President Tinubu to use the remaining two years of his administration to redeem his image as a leader by being more sensitive towards the wellbeing of Nigerians in line with the demand for selflessness and submission to the Will and Command of the Almighty Allah which the Eid-el-Kabir teaches,” the statement stated.

The party stated this while it also tasked the President Tinubu-led administration “to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to imbibe the fear of God, end their profligacy, exploitation, deceit, and manipulations that have brought untold hardship to Nigerians.”

Our reforms gaining traction – Tinubu

In his Eid el-Kabir message issued earlier, President Tinubu restated his commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

He said, “We may not yet be where we aspire to be, but I urge all Nigerians not to lose hope. Let us hold on to our faith and persevere. Our reforms are gaining traction, with key economic indicators now moving in a positive direction. Soon, all will feel the benefits.

“The ultimate objective of these reforms is not just to improve statistics but to transform lives and set Nigeria firmly on the path to sustainable development. There are no quick fixes, but we are committed to repairing the foundations of our economy once and for all. Our administration will continue acting in the nation’s best interest, ensuring that the gains we are recording translate into improving people’s lives,” the President noted.

President Tinubu, who was sworn in two years ago, pledged that his administration would implement sweeping reforms in the country’s economy.