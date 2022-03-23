Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his intention to run for president in 2023.

He stated that if elected, his administration will focus on 5 key areas, including unity, security, economy, education and devolving more resources to federating units.

Atiku disclosed this on Wednesday afternoon while announcing his intention to run for Presidency.

What Atiku is saying

He stated that he has no doubt in his mind that Nigerians can achieve electoral victory, citing “we have done it in 1993 and we can do it in 2023.”

“We must stand firm and get our PVCs, come out en masse and protect votes against manipulations

“I have contested for the presidency twice, my persistence is borne out of a passion to rekindle the Nigerian dream I was privileged to live.

“Nigeria is a land of possibilities. I am a living witness to what is possible in Nigeria,” he said, highlighting being an 11-year-old orphan and ending up as a vice president.

“A Nigeria where opportunities abound is not possible without credible leadership,” he urged, adding that Nigeria is in dire need of visionary leadership.

“Nigeria is in a sinking ship, and must be rescued. And that is why I am announcing my candidacy for 2023, under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party,” he declared.

He added that Nigerians must bid farewell to poverty by understanding our differences, adding that his Presidency will focus on 5 key areas – unity, security, economy, education and devolving more resources to federating units.

Atiku who is taking a third shot at the presidency stated that Nigeria’s unity has never been threatened as it is today since the civil war and that he plans to open the door for dialogue to hear the grieving voices of Nigerians.

“Everyone will have an equal voice and be heard. APC has failed in the fundamental responsibility of protecting life of Nigerians. Most significant responsibility is right to life which has not been protected,” he added.