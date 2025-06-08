Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his appointment of at least three alleged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

SERAP made this known in a statement posted on the organisation’s website on Sunday.

In the statement, SERAP stated it urged Tinubu to use his “good offices and leadership position to reconsider his appointment of at least three alleged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

SERAP urged him “to urgently nominate qualified Nigerians who are persons of unquestionable integrity and a non-member of a political party as replacements for the alleged APC members and to submit the names of any such Nigerians for confirmation by the Senate ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

This call comes in the wake of the president’s nomination and the Senate’s confirmation of messrs Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom), Isah Shaka Ehimeakne (Edo), Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), and Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) in October 2023.

Call for the independence of the electoral commission

The civic group further called on the President to respect the independence of the electoral commission, INEC ahead of the 2027 polls.

It urged the President to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to draft and send a bill to the National Assembly to enhance the independence of INEC.

SERAP said, “Sending a draft bill to the National Assembly well ahead of the 2027 general elections to improve the independence and impartiality of INEC would enhance the integrity and legitimacy of the elections, and address the serious and debilitating problems witnessed during the 2023 general elections.”

The letter, read in part, “Public perception of the independence of INEC is essential for building public confidence in the electoral process. Where Nigerians have doubts about the independence of INEC, they are more likely to have less confidence in the electoral process, thereby undermining democracy.”

“Your government has the constitutional responsibility to ensure both the appearance and the actual independence and impartiality in the appointment of INEC top officials.

“The combined effect of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Electoral Act and international standards is the requirement that elections must be organized by a truly independent and impartial electoral body.”

“The credibility and legitimacy of elections depend mostly on the independence and impartiality of those appointed to manage the process. Without an independent and impartial INEC, the democratic rights of Nigerians would remain illusory.”

“We hope that the aspects highlighted will help guide your actions in acting to reconsider the appointment of alleged APC members as RECs, nominate qualified Nigerians as replacement for them, and direct Mr Fagbemi to draft a bill to enhance the independence and impartiality of INEC.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken urgently to ensure respect for the sanctity and integrity of the electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

“The status, powers, independence of INEC, and the impartiality with which it acts and is seen to be allowed to act, are fundamental to the integrity of Nigeria’s elections and effectiveness of citizens’ democratic rights.”

“Anyone to be appointed as RECs for INEC must clearly be non-partisan, independent, impartial and neutral. INEC officials ought to be able to discharge their legal duties and implement the Electoral Act without fear or favour.”

“Nigeria’s electoral body must enjoy independence from direction or control, whether from the government or any other quarter. It must be accountable to the electorate and act accordingly.”

“Treating INEC as a line department accountable to bureaucratic higher-ups and high-ranking politicians rather than as an independent and impartial body is antithetical to constitutional and international standards and the notion of the rule of law.”

“The use of the word ‘non-partisan’ means that those to be appointed to conduct credible elections must not be people who openly identify as belonging to a political party, whose occupation is politics or who are perceived by ordinary Nigerians as having political biases.”

“Section 153(1) (f) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that ‘There shall be established for the Federation the following bodies, namely – (f) Independent National Electoral Commission.’”

Backstory

The Senate confirmed the appointment of five resident electoral commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in May 2025.