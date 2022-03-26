Microsoft Corporation has just opened its African Development Center in Lagos, Nigeria against the backdrop of its market announcement made in 2019. The centre will form part of Microsoft’s US$100 million investment for two development centres in Africa, with the other located in Nairobi. Located in Ikoyi, here’s what you need to know about Microsoft’s new office building, King’s Tower:

Over the past few years, lease transactions from the technology space have slowly outpaced what we have historically seen from energy companies, which used to be among the largest drivers. Notable lease transactions in recent years include Oracle’s initial 2000sqm lease in Heritage Place, Ericsson’s 3,000sqm lease in The Wings Towers, and Facebook’s 4,000sqm+ lease also within Kings Tower.

With rapid tech growth expected in Lagos, tech companies’ occupier demand is only set to intensify, as highlighted in our previous article, fuelling growth in the office sector.

