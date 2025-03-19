Billionaire-owned Nvidia and Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, have joined a powerful consortium backed by Microsoft and BlackRock to accelerate the expansion of AI infrastructure across the United States.

The partnership, announced on Wednesday, aims to invest more than $30 billion in data centers, computing resources, and energy facilities critical for the next wave of AI-driven applications, including technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The initiative, originally launched last year, has been rebranded as the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) and is now pursuing additional investment to scale operations.

With an ambitious $100 billion funding target, AIP is tapping institutional investors, asset owners, and corporations to meet the soaring demand for AI computing power.

So far, $100 billion has already been committed for immediate deployment, with the remainder expected to be raised over the next four years, including through debt financing.

Some context

AIP’s backers include Abu Dhabi’s investment firm MGX and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners. Nvidia, which previously served as a technical advisor, will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the initiative’s AI capabilities.

The announcement comes amid a broader race to develop high-performance computing infrastructure, as demand for AI-powered applications skyrockets.

AIP’s launch follows former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent unveiling of Stargate, a separate AI infrastructure initiative backed by SoftBank Group, OpenAI, and Oracle. Stargate aims to mobilize up to $500 billion, further underscoring the urgency among major players to secure AI dominance.

The rapid proliferation of AI models and generative AI systems has fueled an arms race for advanced computing power, requiring massive energy resources and specialized data centers.

What we know

To meet its ambitious goals, AIP has enlisted major players from the energy sector, including General Electric’s energy division, GE Vernova, and utility giant NextEra Energy. NextEra will focus on supply chain planning and energy solutions, ensuring that AIP’s AI operations have the power and efficiency needed to sustain growth.

While AIP is prioritizing investments in the United States, it also plans to expand within Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries, signaling a broad push for global AI infrastructure development.

However, the consortium has not yet disclosed the total amount of funds raised so far.

The race to build AI-ready infrastructure is intensifying, with leading technology firms, energy providers, and global investors pouring billions into the sector. With Nvidia and xAI now onboard, AIP is positioning itself as a force in shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure.