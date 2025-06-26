Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, added $5.5 billion to his personal fortune on Wednesday as shares of the chipmaker soared to an all-time high.

The rally pushed Nvidia past Microsoft to become the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

Nvidia’s stock climbed 4.3% to close at $154.31, setting a record and briefly reaching $154.43 earlier in the day.

The rise added approximately $150 billion to the company’s market capitalization, bringing it to $3.75 trillion, surpassing Microsoft’s $3.6 trillion valuation.

Huang holds an estimated 3% stake in Nvidia, amounting to over 859 million shares. With Wednesday’s stock movement, the value of that stake increased by more than $5 billion in a single day.

According to Forbes, his net worth now stands at $134 billion, making him the 10th wealthiest individual globally. This year, Huang’s net worth has climbed by over $30 billion as of June 26. 2025.

The jump was partly driven by a bullish note from Ananda Baruah, and reports have floated the possibility of Nvidia reaching a market valuation of $6 trillion in the near future, significantly above the current Wall Street consensus.

What to know

Nvidia’s graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the backbone of the AI boom, powering everything from data centers to large language models. As demand for computing power continues to grow, Nvidia has emerged as a critical supplier to the world’s largest tech firms, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

While Nvidia has faced regulatory headwinds in recent months, most notably U.S. export restrictions on its H20 AI chips to China, the stock’s recent performance suggests investors remain confident in the company’s global trajectory.

In April, Nvidia warned it could lose $5.5 billion in sales due to these restrictions. Speaking to investors in May, Huang described the Chinese market for advanced AI chips as “effectively closed,” but emphasized that global demand remains robust.

Huang, 62, has also been actively selling portions of his holdings through a prearranged trading plan. According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, he sold approximately 100,000 shares over the past week and plans to sell up to six million by year’s end. Last year, he sold about $700 million worth of shares through a similar program.

Nvidia’s stock has gained 11% so far this year. With Wednesday’s leap, the company continues to assert its place at the center of the AI revolution, fueling investor enthusiasm and solidifying Huang’s standing as one of the most influential leaders in the technology industry.