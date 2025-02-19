Microsoft has announced a $1 million investment to equip one million Nigerians with artificial intelligence (AI) skills.

The initiative, unveiled during the Microsoft AI Tour in Lagos on Wednesday, aligns with Nigeria’s National AI Strategy and aims to boost digital economy and workforce readiness.

The Microsoft AI Tour is a global event series that brings together business leaders, technical experts, and AI enthusiasts to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

Nigeria, with its rapidly expanding AI market, is positioned to play a key role in this global revolution.

Collaboration with Nigeria government

The initiative will provide essential AI training in collaboration with the Nigerian government, focusing on bridging the skills gap, enhancing employability, and preparing the workforce for the digital future.

Speaking on the initiative, Ola Williams, Managing Director of Microsoft Nigeria and Ghana, emphasized the transformative potential of AI, stating:

“At Microsoft, we believe that AI has the potential to transform economies and societies. Our commitment to enhancing AI skills in Nigeria is a testament to our dedication to empowering individuals and organisations to achieve more.

“By investing in digital skills training and collaborating with the Nigerian government, we aim to create a future-ready workforce that can drive innovation and economic growth in the country.”

Focus on youth, women, and digital literacy

The initiative will support various skilling programs, with a strong focus on AI, digital literacy, and cybersecurity training.

According to Microsoft, special attention will be given to youth and women, ensuring inclusivity and equitable access to digital opportunities.

By 2026, Microsoft aims to reach one million Nigerians, including business leaders and senior executives in the public sector.

This effort aligns with Nigeria’s national priorities to boost economic growth, drive industrialization, foster technological advancement, and invest in digital enterprises.

Williams added:

“The launch of this AI skilling initiative is not just about individual advancement; it’s about uplifting entire communities. By democratizing access to AI education, we are creating a more inclusive digital future.”

What you should know

According to industry projections, Nigeria’s AI market is expected to grow by 27.08% annually from 2025 to 2030.

With the right skills and access to technology, AI could contribute an estimated $15 billion to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030.

The Microsoft AI Tour in Lagos provided a platform for business leaders, IT professionals, and developers to gain hands-on experience with AI technologies.

The event featured expert panels and discussions with Microsoft’s leadership, showcasing AI’s role in business transformation and problem-solving.