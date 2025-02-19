The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has pardoned and unsealed seven filling stations earlier sealed in Kogi for under-dispensing fuel.

The NMDPRA Coordinator in Kogi, Ogbe Godwin disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lokoja.

Nairametrics reported that the filling stations were sealed after reports emerged that petroleum marketers had allegedly tampered with dispensing meters, resulting in motorists paying more for fuel than they received.

Godwin said the agency has vowed to take stringent measures to ensure that filling stations in Kogi dispense the right quantity of petroleum products to motorists and other buyers.

He warned that the agency would not hesitate to conduct thorough checks to ascertain both the quantity and quality of petroleum products being sold in the state.

He said although motorists have not filed formal complaints to the agency, NMDPRA has the necessary equipment to test fuel quality and that marketers should not underestimate the agency’s capacity to enforce regulations.

“Unfortunately, no motorist has come forward to complain about such product, especially AGO (Diesel)

“But that doesn’t mean that we can’t go out to test the kind of petroleum products being brought to the state for sale to the motoring public.

“We have all the equipment to test the products. Therefore, the oil marketers shouldn’t underrate us. We can go out any day to conduct the tests,” he warned.

Pardoned filling stations paid fines

According to Godwin, the seven filling stations that were unsealed had paid the required fines before being allowed to resume operations.

The affected stations include:

Solag Resources Ltd., Ankpa

Hismus Oil and Gas, Obajana

Riyenic Global Ltd., Oke-Ibukun Kabba

S.O.T Nigeria Ltd.

Omuo Kabba

Marktot Oil and Gas, Kabba;

NIPCO filling stations.

Meanwhile, Godwin expressed concern over the actions of four oil marketers in Ankpa Local Government Area, accusing them of sabotaging government efforts.

He revealed that four filling stations had been sealed since February 13 for operating without licenses and had refused to register and obtain necessary approvals.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that fuel marketers comply with regulations, warning that any station found guilty of tampering with meters or selling substandard fuel would face strict penalties.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that earlier this month, NMDPRA sealed two filling stations and a gas plant in the Sagamu area of Ogun State, over alleged infractions, including under-dispensing of fuel and operating without approval.

It also sealed 19 illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (also known as cooking gas) outlets in Delta state over safety concerns and lack of licenses.

NMDPRA is responsible for issuing licenses to oil and gas operators in the mid- and downstream sectors, and ensuring compliance with operational standards.