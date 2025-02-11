France’s Autorité de la Concurrence has opened an antitrust investigation into Microsoft, examining concerns that the company may be degrading the quality of search results for smaller rivals who rely on its Bing search technology for their own products.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Microsoft’s business practices in search-engine syndication are anti-competitive, potentially disadvantaging smaller players who pay to use Bing’s infrastructure.

While Microsoft is not a dominant force in the global search engine market, it is a key player in search syndication, a business model where smaller search providers license Bing’s technology to deliver search results and ads.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company’s cooperation in the ongoing investigation

“We are fully cooperating with the Autorite’s investigation,” referring to the Autorité de la Concurrence, France’s competition watchdog.

This allows Microsoft to extend its influence beyond direct search users, as various search platforms integrate Bing’s backend systems instead of building their own. The investigation aims to assess whether Microsoft is using this influence to limit competition unfairly.

Regulatory Stance

The Autorité de la Concurrence has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

However, under French antitrust law, such investigations can lead to formal charges, potential penalties, or regulatory action if violations are found.

If Microsoft is found guilty of anti-competitive behavior, the company could face significant fines or be required to adjust its search syndication practices to ensure fair competition.

What you should know

In November 2024, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission initiated a comprehensive antitrust investigation into Microsoft, focusing on its cloud computing services, software licensing agreements, cybersecurity offerings, and artificial intelligence products.

The investigation looks into how Microsoft bundles productivity and security software with its Azure cloud services, a concern that has grown following multiple security incidents involving its products.

Given Microsoft’s significant role as a software supplier to U.S. government agencies, regulators are scrutinizing its business practices more closely.

A key factor driving the investigation is the government’s concern over Microsoft’s security culture.

scrutiny faced by Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Google in recent years, this probe marks a shift in its regulatory landscape.

The future of the investigation may also be influenced by political changes, with President-elect Donald Trump expected to appoint a new FTC chair.

While the new leadership could impact the direction of the probe, past Republican-led agencies have pursued antitrust cases against tech giants, suggesting the investigation may continue regardless of political shifts.