The American multinational technology, Microsoft Corporation, which produces computer software, personal computers and related services, will today, open its first African Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos.

The centre which is a $100 million investment by the multi-billion dollar firm is where software engineering solutions is expected to be provided to Africa.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Personal Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmed, on his official Twitter account on March 21, 2022.

The hub, which was created alongside the one in Nairobi, Kenya, will be the first to be opened in Africa and is another sign of the continent’s growing importance as a global hub for talent.

What the President’s aide on Digital and New Media is saying

The tweet post from Bashir Ahmed reads, ‘’The Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation which produces computer software, personal computers, and related services, opens its first African Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos, Nigeria.’’

The Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Michael Fortin, during the launch of this centre in May 2019, said that the desire of the technology firm is to recruit exceptional engineering talent and provide the opportunity to work on the latest technologies suitable for Kenya, Nigeria and the rest of the world.

He said that in doing so, engineers are able to enjoy meaningful work from their home countries, while plugged into a global engineering and development organisation.

What you should know

Recall that in May 2019, Microsoft announced the launching of the Nigeria site of its first Africa Development Centre. The centre, which is Microsoft’s 7th globally, was expected to recruit world-class African engineering talent to develop innovative solutions that span the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.

For the ADC, Microsoft is seeking engineering talent in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and mixed reality.