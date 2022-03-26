The Ukrainian government has received a shipment of 1,500 Strela anti-aircraft missiles and 100 MG3 machine guns from Germany.

According to Kyiv independence, additional 350,000 food packs, 50 medical transport vehicles, and medical supplies were delivered.

The shipment was received yesterday, according to the German Press Agency, citing the Ukrainian government.

What the German minister is saying

On Wednesday, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock said that more supplies of the Strela missiles were Ukraine-bound as a result of delays in deliveries.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made the German government reverse its policy of not sending weapons to the conflict zone.

“I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way.

“We are one of the biggest weapons suppliers in this situation, it doesn’t make us proud but it’s what we must do to help Ukraine,” Ms Baerbock said.

In case you missed it

Earlier this week, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President in a virtual address called on NATO to show commitment in protecting his people from the Russian invasion.

Zelensky pleaded with NATO to defend humanity’s future by enforcing a no-fly-zone on Russian planes and missiles, from entering Ukraine’s airspace. He said the Alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian attacks.