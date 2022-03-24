Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President has called on NATO to show commitment in protecting his people from the Russian invasion.

According to Kyiv Independence, Zelensky in a virtual address to NATO said Ukraine has already shown what it was capable of and how it can contribute to the security in Europe and the world.

Zelensky noted that NATO is yet to prove what the alliance was capable of doing to save the Ukrainian people.

What Zelensky is saying

He said, “But NATO has yet to show what the Alliance can do to save people. To show that this is truly the most powerful defence association in the world. And the world is waiting. And Ukraine is very much waiting, for real action.

Zelensky pleaded with NATO to defend humanity’s future by enforcing a no-fly-zone on Russian planes and missiles, from entering Ukraine’s airspace. He said the Alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian attacks.

He also asks NATO to provide jets for Ukraine, he noted that Ukraine was asking for only 1% of NATO’s jets and tanks to help it defend itself from Russian aggression.

“We can’t just buy them. Such a supply directly depends only on NATO’s decisions, on political decisions, by the way,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky, who said he had one demand of NATO, said NATO should not say Ukraine’s army does not meet Alliance expectations.

“After such a war against Russia… Please, never, never again tell us that our army does not meet NATO standards.”

What you should know

On March 4, NATO had rejected Ukraine’s calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles by enforcing a no-fly zone above its skies.

In response to Zelensky’s appeal, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary-General said NATO was not part of the conflict.

Speaking further, he said “ We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering.”