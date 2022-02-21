An Abuja Division of the Federal High court has declined to order the release of Abba Kyari, the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Justice Ekwo declined to order Mr Kyari’s release on Monday. However, the judge ordered him to serve all the processes he had filled on the Federal Government

Cynthia Ikena, Mr Kyari’s lawyer, had in an ex-parte application brought before the court sought the immediate release of her client claiming that he suffers from diabetes and hypertension.

What happened in court

Mr Kyari had instituted a suit against the Federal Government challenging his continued detention by the NDLEA.

Recall that Mr. Kyari was arrested on February 14 and had been detained since then.

He sought an order of the court for his immediate release or in the alternative, for him to be admitted to bail on liberal terms.

Justice Ekwo, who declined to order his immediate release, directed him to serve all processes he had filed on the Federal Government.

In his ruling, He held that all averments and allegations made against the Federal Government were weighty and as such, the court must hear from the FG before taking any step.

He then gave a date of February 24, for parties in the suit to appear before the court.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported that Mr Kyari was arrested alongside four other police officers for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical and unprofessional conduct, official corruption, and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel.