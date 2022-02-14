The Nigerian Police Force has announced the arrest of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, and four other police officers.

Other police officers arrested alongside Kyari include ACP Sunday Ubuah, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agrigba, and Inspector John Nuhu, while the fifth suspect, ASP John Umoru, is still at large.

Kyari and others were arrested on Monday for their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, discreditable, unethical and unprofessional conduct, official corruption, and tampering with exhibits in a case of illicit drug trafficking involving a perpetual transnational drug cartel, the police said.

Their arrest was confirmed in a statement in Abuja by the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who revealed that they have been handed over to authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

What the Nigerian Police Force is saying about the arrest

The statement from the Police Spokesman reads, “The arrest of the officers was sequel to pieces of information received from the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on 10th February 2022,” said Adejobi who is a Chief Superintendent of Police.

“In line with standard administrative procedure of the Force, the Inspector General of Police ordered a high-level, discreet, and in-house investigation into the allegations.

“The interim investigations report revealed that two international drug couriers identified as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, both males, were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on the 19th of January 2022 upon their arrival from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

“The arrest led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from the two narcotic couriers. The operation which was intelligence-driven was undertaken by a unit of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).”

