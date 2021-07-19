Airtel Nigeria has clarified that its Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Ogunsanya, was misquoted over the renewal of the telco’s license.

Contrary to an alleged claim that Airtel had renewed its operating license, due on Wednesday, the telco company insisted that the CEO’s statement was reported out of context.

This was confirmed in the statement issued by Airtel and signed by Emeka Oparah, Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR at Airtel Networks Limited, on Sunday.

What Airtel is saying

Oparah stated, “During the launch of our flagship corporate social responsibility program titled Airtel Touching Lives, last week, a contrast was drawn between operating license and social license.

“Whilst the operating license is issued by NCC, we stated that a social license is earned by what a company does for its communities. We are very proud of our Touching Lives Program which gives support to the less privileged in our communities.

“However, for clarity, an operating license is always issued by NCC and our current license expires in November 2021. We have applied to NCC for its renewal ahead of this expiry date and the renewal process is in progress but yet to be concluded.

“We look forward to working with our various communities on the 6th edition of our Airtel Touching Lives Program.”

The statement by Airtel Nigeria corroborated an earlier statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

In case you missed it

Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos last Wednesday during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme “Touching Lives 6.”

The statement by the telecommunications industry regulator in Nigeria, which was signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, stated that the Commission insisted that the application submitted by Airtel Nigeria for the renewal of its Unified Access Service (UASL) Licence was still undergoing regulatory process.

He added that the clarification was “issued for the guidance of our stakeholders.”