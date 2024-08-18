Despite Nigeria’s challenging economic environment, characterized by persistent naira devaluation, high inflation, and socio-economic instability, the country’s leading companies have achieved laudable market capitalizations.

This resilience is largely attributed to the adept financial stewardship of their Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), who are key players in guiding their firms through turbulent financial conditions.

These CFOs are instrumental in steering their companies towards stability and growth. They manage financial reporting, strategy, and risk, ensuring that their organizations navigate the economic downturn effectively.

For instance, one of the CFOs in this article successfully managed a bank with a market capitalization of N1.18 trillion, ensuring robust performance amidst economic challenges.

Another has overseen a company’s growth to a market cap of N2.50 trillion, reflecting significant operational and financial success.

Their leadership ensures that despite economic headwinds, their organizations remain resilient and continue to contribute significantly to the national economy.

Meet the Chief Financial Officers driving Nigeria’s largest companies valued at N39.8 trillion combined on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in August 2024.



Dr. Mukhtar Adam, currently the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Zenith Bank Plc, brings over 20 years of extensive experience in finance. He holds a Doctorate in Finance from Leeds Beckett University, an MSc in Financial Sector Management from the University of London’s SOAS, an MBA in Finance from the University of Leicester, and a B.Ed. in Social Sciences with a focus on Economics and Management from the University of Cape Coast, Ghana. His qualifications also include a Diploma in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from ICAEW and a Postgraduate Diploma in Islamic Banking and Insurance. Dr. Adam has enriched his expertise through executive programmes at prestigious institutions such as Wharton Business School, Harvard Business School, INSEAD, LSE, and MIT. He is a member of ICAN, ICAG, and CITN. Before assuming his current role in 2007, Dr. Adam served as Deputy CFO at Zenith Bank. Zenith Bank has a market Capitalization of N1.18 trillion at a N37.85 per share price. The group’s interest income surged by 155% year-on-year to reach N488.546 billion, with interest income from loans and advances to customers playing a pivotal role, constituting 62% of the total interest income. In addition, gains on other trading books surged to N186.334 billion from N4.330 billion reported in Q1 2023.