BUA Foods has announced a final dividend of N13.00 per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each, payable to shareholders listed in the Register of Members as of the close of business on 21st August 2025.

This information was shared in a disclosure published on the Nigerian Exchange and signed by the company secretary, Oluseye Alayande.

The final dividend pertains to the financial period ending 31st December 2024 and will be subjected to appropriate withholding tax and regulatory approval.

Regarding the payment, the company indicated that dividends would be distributed electronically to shareholders on September 25, 2025.

What to know

BUA Foods declared a final dividend of N13 per share, translating to N234 billion.

Based on a share price of N418, this corresponds to a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The dividend payment also translates to a dividend payout ratio of 37.22%.

Furthermore, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 28.29x, which is lower than the industry standard of 36.92x.

The group’s operating profit margin increased from 28.24% in 2023 to 30.87% in 2024, indicating enhanced profitability from its core operations.

Performance overview:

BUA Foods audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, reveal a significant revenue figure of N1.5 trillion, surpassing the N729.4 billion reported in 2023.

This represents a year-on-year increase of 109.5% and is the highest annual revenue since the company’s listing on the Nigerian Exchange in 2021, when it reported N333.2 billion.

Pre-tax profit increased by 162.9% to N284.32 billion, while profit after tax grew by 137.3% to N265.99 billion.

It is worth noting that these figures were achieved despite a N178 billion exchange loss resulting from currency depreciation, which raised interest obligation costs.

The increased revenue can be attributed to steady demand for the company’s main products—sugar, flour, and pasta—along with higher production capacity, strategic pricing, and expanded market reach in Nigeria.

In the Nigerian stock market, BUA Foods reported a year-to-date performance of 114.58% in 2024, with its stock price soaring from N193.40 to N415.00. So far in 2025, the company’s share price has stalled at N418.00.