The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 51 suspected irregular migrants of Malian origin in New Nyanya, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

In a statement released on Wednesday, NIS Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, confirmed the arrests and provided further insight into the circumstances.

According to Akinlabi, the migrants were detained on Monday in a move that aims to uncover the full extent of any trafficking or smuggling activities they may have been involved in.

“The breakdown of the arrested migrants indicates 11 females and 40 males between the ages of 16 and 19. The arrested individuals have been taken into the custody of the service for further profiling and investigation,” Akinlabi noted.

The operation took place after credible intelligence led to the apprehension of the migrants, who were found without valid travel documents or residence permits.

Preliminary investigations suggest that they may have fallen victim to trafficking in persons (TIP) or smuggling of migrants (SOM).

Potential links to trafficking

Akinlabi emphasized that preliminary investigations suggest that the detained migrants may have been victims of human trafficking and migrant smuggling networks. These migrants were found to have no legal travel documents or permits to reside in Nigeria, which raises further concerns about their intended purpose and how they were transported into the country.

“This is to determine the circumstances of their migration and any potential involvement in trafficking or smuggling networks or syndicates,” he added.

The NIS has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the protection of Nigeria’s borders against illegal migration while simultaneously respecting the rights of law-abiding migrants.

Akinlabi reassured the public that the Service would continue its collaborative efforts with other relevant authorities and stakeholders to combat migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons effectively.

“We will continue to work closely with relevant authorities and stakeholders to combat smuggling of migrants and counter trafficking in persons effectively,” Akinlabi stressed.

Akinlabi encouraged Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious migration activities to the nearest NIS Command or formation.

He assured the public of the NIS’s dedication to safeguarding national security and managing migration in a lawful manner.

What you should know

The Federal Government of Nigeria announced a three-month grace period, starting May 1, 2025, for irregular migrants to regularize their status, after which a nationwide crackdown will commence on August 1, 2025.

The government has also introduced a new Expatriate Administration System (EAS), effective May 1, 2025, to enhance the management of expatriates and ensure compliance with immigration laws. Enforcement of this system will begin on August 1, 2025.

Additionally, an immigration amnesty programme has been launched to encourage irregular migrants to regularize their status within the three-month grace period. This initiative aims to foster transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s immigration framework.

Migrants and companies are strongly advised to comply with these policies ahead of the August 1 enforcement deadline, marking a critical step in strengthening the country’s immigration laws.