After six consecutive sessions of gains, the Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed lower on Thursday, June 26, 2025, as sentiment turned mildly bearish across the market.

The index fell by 485.01 points, or 0.4%, to close at 120,772.68 from the previous day’s 121,257.7, as heavyweight BUA FOODS slipped by 6.5%.

While prices trended downward, market activity remained resilient, with trading volume rising to 892 million shares, up from 861.6 million shares in the previous session.

Market capitalization declined accordingly, closing at N76.4 trillion from N76.7 trillion, with a total of 25,375 deals recorded during the day.

UNILEVER and SFSREIT led the gainers’ chart, each posting the maximum daily increase of 10.00%.

On the other hand, THOMASWY and NAHCO topped the losers’ list, declining by 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively.

Volume-wise, ELLAHLAKES and ACCESSCORP dominated trading activity, highlighting continued investor interest in those equities.

Market summary

Current ASI: 120,772.68

Previous ASI: 121,257.7

Day Change: -0.4%

Year-to-Date Performance: +17.34%

Volume Traded: 892 million shares

Market Cap: N76.4 trillion

Top 5 gainers

UNILEVER: Up 10.00% to N51.70

SFSREIT: Up 10.00% to N249.25

NEIMETH: Up 9.98% to N5.40

UACN: Up 9.97% to N38.05

CAP: Up 9.92% to N47.10

Top 5 losers

THOMASWY: Down 10.00% to N2.07

NAHCO: Down 9.99% to N91.00

OANDO: Down 9.96% to N61.90

ABCTRANS: Down 8.92% to N2.45

CHAMPION: Down 8.34% to N10.00

Trading volume

Daily trading volume increased to 892 million shares, compared to 861.6 million shares traded in the previous session.

ELLAHLAKES led the volume chart with 113.4 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP followed with 76.1 million shares, while CAVERTON maintained momentum, recording 64.8 million shares.

JAPAULGOLD and FIDELITYBK completed the top five with 61.5 million and 60.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ZENITHBANK recorded the highest turnover at N3.4 billion.

GTCO and ACCESSCORP followed, with trades valued at N1.9 billion and N1.7 billion, respectively.

ELLAHLAKES posted N851 million, while MTNN reported N762.6 million in value traded.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira), performance was mostly positive:

BUA CEMENT rose 5.90%, and INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES gained 5.73%.

However, some large-cap stocks recorded losses:

BUAFOODS declined by 6.46%, MTNN dipped by 0.14%, and WAPCO edged down 0.11%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

ZENITHBANK gained 0.52%, while GTCO remained unchanged.

On the downside:

FIRST BANK HOLDINGS fell by 3.28%,

ACCESSCORP declined by 1.95%,

UBA closed 0.83% lower.

Market outlook

Despite the negative price action, the All-Share Index appears to have stabilized above the 120,000 mark, as investors weigh in on their next moves.

Looking ahead, apart from concerns about the market being overbought, sustained interest—particularly in large-cap stocks—could continue to drive the index higher in the sessions to come.