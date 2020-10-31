Company Results
Airtel earmarks a total interim dividend of $56 million for shareholders
Airtel Nigeria Plc has announced the payment of a total $56,372,272.56 as an interim dividend to shareholders.
Airtel Nigeria Plc, a pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, has announced the payment of a total $56,372,272.56 as an interim dividend to shareholders.
This information is contained in a notification which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Simon O’Hara, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The notification partly reads:
“Airtel Africa plc (“Airtel Africa”, or the “Company”), a leading pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces that the Board has confirmed an interim dividend of US1.5c (one and half cents of the US dollar) per ordinary share which will be paid on or before December 11, 2020.”
Areas of interest
- The Interim dividend of US$0.015 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of the company owned by the shareholders of the leading telecommunications company. This gives a total interim dividend of $56,372,272.56, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
- The Interim dividend will be paid in U.S. Dollars, although Airtel Africa offers their shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling or Naira via Currency Elections.
- To enable Airtel’s Registrar prepare for the payment of interim dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on 13th November, 2020.
- The interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 13th November 2020, on or before December 11, 2020.
Details regarding the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in the determination of the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have been elected to receive the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment in Pounds Sterling or Naira, will be issued in due course.
Company Results
Seplat declares a total interim dividend of $29 million for shareholders
The Interim dividend of US$0.05 per share will be paid on all the outstanding 588,444,561 ordinary shares of the company.
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, has announced the payment of a total $29,422,228.05 as interim dividend to shareholders.
This information is contained in its notification dated 30 October, 2020, which was signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.
The notification partly reads:
“Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (“Seplat” or the “Company”), a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchange, today announces an interim dividend at a rate of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per Ordinary Share (subject to appropriate WHT) to be paid to SEPLAT’s shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th November 2020.”
What you should know
- The Interim dividend of US$0.05 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 588,444,561 ordinary shares of the company owned by the shareholders of the leading energy company, and this gives a total interim dividend of $29,422,228.05, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.
- The Interim Dividend of US$0.05 (United States Five Cents) per Ordinary Share of N0.50k each (subject to appropriate withholding tax) will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 13th November, 2020.
- To enable SEPLAT’s Registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited, prepare for the payment of the interim dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on 16th November 2020.
- On the London Stock Exchange, the Associated Record Date will be 13th November, 2020, and the Ex-Dividend date will be 12th November, 2020.
- The exchange rate for the naira or pounds sterling amounts payable will be determined by reference to the relevant exchange rates applicable to the US dollar on 12th November, 2020, and will be communicated by the Company on 13th November, 2020.
- On or around 7th December, 2020, the interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 13th November 2020, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their interim dividend directly into their Bank accounts.
- Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Company Results
UACN Property Development Company Plc: Decrease in sale of property stock, others depletes revenue
UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.
UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N458.26million in 2020 (9months) – 75.81% decrease compared to N1.90billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
READ: UPDC reaps benefits of NSE’s resilience with listing of N16 billion Rights Issue
What you should know
Key highlights from its 2020 (9months) results are:
- Revenues decreased by 75.81% from N1.90billion to N458.26million YoY.
- Revenues from sale of property stock decreased to N137.51million, -89.69% YoY.
- Revenues from share of James Pinnock sale of property stock decreased to N45.39million, -82.75% YoY.
- Revenues from rental and management fee on rent decreased to N78.11 million, –25.71% YoY.
- Revenues from project and management surcharge decreased to N192.25 million, –0.26% YoY.
- Gross profit decreased to N107.94 million, -71.61% YoY.
- Operating loss decreased to N378.72 million, -1.85% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N1.30 billion, -41.03% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss increased to N2.46 billion, +34.65% YoY.
- Post-tax loss decreased to N3.38 billion, -76.96% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to N29 kobo, -94.90% YoY.
- Total assets decreased to N26.93 billion, -14.53% YoY.
- Total liabilities decreased to N12.56 billion, -55.33% YoY.
- Total equity increased to N14.38 billion, +322.37% YoY.
READ: Austin Avuru retires as CEO of Seplat petroleum, to receive huge benefits
Bottomline
UACN Property Development Company Plc recorded decreased revenues from its four revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. UACN Property Development Company Plc was unable to increase its total revenues and pre-tax profits in the period under consideration.
Company Results
Portland Paints and Products Plc: Decrease in paint sales depletes revenues
Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.
Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped. The company reported revenues of N1.23 billion in 2020 (9 months) – 38.43% decrease compared to N1.99 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
READ: CAP Plc set to merge with Portland Paints and Products Plc.
What you should know
Key highlights from 2020 (9 months) results
- Revenues decreased by 38.43%, from N1.99 billion to N1.23 billion YoY.
- Revenues from paints decreased to N1.22 billion, -38.72% YoY.
- Recorded revenues of N502 thousand on executed projects, +100% YoY
- Revenues from franchise/management fees increased to N7.21 million, +142.33% YoY.
- Gross profits decreased to 385.35 million, -45.43% YoY.
- Operating profit decreased to N-102.62 million, -175.89% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N6.73 million, +51.52% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N-106.58 million, -175.48% YoY.
- Post-tax profits decreased to N-115.45 million, -220.24% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to -15 kobo, -225% YoY.
- Total assets decreased to N1.80 billion, -9.19% YoY.
- Total liabilities decreased to N530.45 million, -12.48% YoY.
- Total equity decreased to N1.47 billion, -7.94% YoY.
(READ MORE:Big players in Paints and Coatings industry suffer 52% profit loss in the first 6 months of 2020)
Bottom Line
Portland Paints and Products Plc recorded decreased revenues in one of its revenue-generating units, as total revenues dipped.
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Portland Paints and Products Plc was unable to grow its revenue. The company also recorded a pre-tax loss in the period under consideration.