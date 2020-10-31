Airtel earmarks a total interim dividend of $56 million for shareholders

Airtel Nigeria Plc, a pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, has announced the payment of a total $56,372,272.56 as an interim dividend to shareholders.

This information is contained in a notification which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Simon O’Hara, and sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.

The notification partly reads:

“Airtel Africa plc (“Airtel Africa”, or the “Company”), a leading pan-African provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, today announces that the Board has confirmed an interim dividend of US1.5c (one and half cents of the US dollar) per ordinary share which will be paid on or before December 11, 2020.”

The Interim dividend of US$0.015 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 3,758,151,504 ordinary shares of the company owned by the shareholders of the leading telecommunications company. This gives a total interim dividend of $56,372,272.56, to be distributed to the shareholders of the company.

The Interim dividend will be paid in U.S. Dollars, although Airtel Africa offers their shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive their dividend payments in Pounds Sterling or Naira via Currency Elections.

To enable Airtel’s Registrar prepare for the payment of interim dividend, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on 13th November, 2020.

The interim dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 13th November 2020, on or before December 11, 2020.

Details regarding the default currency and options on currency election for the dividend, and the currency exchange rates that will be applicable in the determination of the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment to any shareholders that qualify for and have been elected to receive the Half Year 2020-21 interim dividend payment in Pounds Sterling or Naira, will be issued in due course.