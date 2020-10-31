Nestle Nigeria to pay interim dividend of over N19 billion to shareholders

One of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa, Nestle Nigeria Plc, has announced the payment of a total ₦19.81 billion as interim dividend to its shareholders.

The company is expected to pay an Interim dividend of N25 per share will be paid for all the outstanding 792,656,252 ordinary shares of the company. This equals N19.18 billion.

This information is contained in a notification which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange today.

The notification partly reads:

“An Interim Dividend of N25.00 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax will be to the shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at the close of business on 20 November.”

What you should know