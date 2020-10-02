Business News
MTN: Data subscriptions triggered surge in Q2 2020 Revenues
Data revenues jumped from N56.7 billion to N79.9 billion in the period under review.
Analysis of the MTN’s results shows that revenues surged, due to increased data usage, aided by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc (MTN), reported revenues of N638.1 billion in H1 2020, relative to N566.9 billion recorded in the same period in 2019 – a 12.5% increase.
MTN Plc is Nigeria’s premier provider of connectivity, communication, and collaboration solutions. From the very first phone call, made at Maritime House Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria on May 16th, 2001, MTN Plc has been facilitating connections in Nigeria.
The COVID-19 related lockdown affected businesses worldwide, including businesses in Nigeria. This resulted in most business activities being conducted virtually, in a bid to salvage businesses from collapsing. With social distancing rule, came an increased utilization of online mediums for meetings, weddings, social interactions, and everything that couldn’t be done physically. Consequently, people consumed more data compared with the pre-COVID-19 periods.
According to the latest data available on the NCC website, MTN Plc’s market share of internet subscribers is 42.54%. Its revenue-generating segments include Voice, Data, SMS, Interconnect and Roaming, Handset and Accessories, Digital, Value Added Service, and Other revenues. Aside from SMS, revenues from the other seven segments increased in H1 2020 compared with the previous period last year.
Data revenues jumped from N56.7 billion to N79.9 billion in the period under review. The number of port-out subscribers almost doubles port-in subscribers in the period under consideration, so this does not confound the analysis conducted, which revealed that COVID-19 lockdown boosted data revenues.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company declined by 4.70% in H1 2020 from N4.89 to N4.66 compared with the same period last year. A 4.68% decline in distributable profit to N94.88 billion in H1 2020, relative to N99.54 billion contributed to this decline in H1 2019.
MTN Plc’s shares were listed on the floor of the NSE on 16th May 2019. The shares currently trade at N129 per unit. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N132 and the lowest N90. A total of 51,885,740 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 20,354,513,050 units and its market capitalization is N2.63 trillion.
Airtel Africa Plc operates in the same sub-sector as MTN Nigeria Plc – Telecommunications Services. Airtel Africa Plc’s share price is N380. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N380 and the lowest N298.90. A total of 15,972 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 3,758,151,504 units and its market capitalization is N1,428,097.57 trillion.
On the 30th of September 2020, Telecompaper reported that MTN has added MusicTime playlists to its Ayoba app. MTN’s Ayoba platform and MusicTime announced a partnership deal to bring free music to Ayoba app users. MusicTime in Ayoba is now live in Nigeria and some other African countries, including South Africa and Ghana. The app offers users free access to ten playlists with twenty songs each.
Ayoba is an instant messaging app powered by MTN. With Ayoba, it is possible to chat with anyone, regardless of whether they have the Ayoba app or not. Users who do not have the app, but receive an SMS from an Ayoba user, will be able to respond via SMS, and it will display within the Ayoba user’s chat in the app. Ayoba is available on Android devices (iOS to come later).
Corporate Press Releases
Oando celebrates Nigeria at 60 by educating on Nigerian history and instilling national pride
In marking Nigeria’s independence day and celebrating her rich culture, Oando has launched a digital portal.
Oando PLC, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider has partnered with up-and-coming Nigerian SMEs to launch a digital portal in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th year of independence from British colonial rule and to celebrate her rich cultural heritage.
The portal celebrates Nigeria’s history grounded in the belief that it is pertinent to first understand where we have come from to be united in the journey to our desired destination. The portal, designed to be interactive, educative, and to rekindle love for our great nation, explores the country’s history by bringing to light a mix of unsung and well known historical figures, significant milestones in our journey since independence, diverse cultures and tribes as well as the country’s vast talent through art, film, music and literature. According to the COO of Harden & Bron International, Bamen Isenmila, “Nigeria has an important story to tell. There’s a knowledge gap among Nigerians especially the younger generation and that has to change. We see this partnership and campaign as an opportunity to remind ourselves of our beautiful history, our heroes, traditions and cultures and all the unique things that make our nation great.
The portal features content from partners including Edquest, The Republic Journal, Harden & Bron International, poet, Toby Abiodun and a few budding Nigerian artists including Dudu Emmanuel, Stanley Dudu, Jibrin Judah, Muyiwa Akinwolere, Dara Babalola, to mention a few.
“We were pleasantly surprised to learn that Oando shares our passion for promoting Nigeria in a positive light and a desire to help young Nigerians at home and abroad affirm their identities and dismantle narrow, one-sided perceptions of their culture”, Omowunmi Ikazoboh, Co-Founder, Edquest said.
COVID-19 has negatively impacted global activity and the economy, Nigeria is no exception. Those most affected by the economic slump are small and medium scale enterprises, as well as the creative industry. Oando recognises the role that the private sector plays in fuelling the economy, to this end, they have created a platform to showcase indigenous talent and businesses, while educating on Nigerian history and instilling national pride.
The portal gives the opportunity to take a pledge for a better Nigeria hinged on the belief that the country we desire is only achievable if we play an active role in its creation. The portal serves as a call to action for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to channel our resources towards a more progressive future. Visit nigeriaat60.oandoplc.com
Economy & Politics
WTO Director-General: Okonjo-Iweala, 4 others to know fate next week
By next week, the remaining five candidates will be further pruned down to just two candidates.
Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and four other candidates who are still in the race for the job of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) are expected to know their fate next week.
By next week, the remaining five candidates, who are from the initial pool of eight candidates that were shortlisted, will be further pruned down to just two candidates after the second round of elimination.
The five remaining candidates include Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Nigeria), Liam Fox (UK), Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril (Kenya), Yoo Myung-hee (South Korea), and Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri ( Saudi Arabia).
Nairametrics had earlier reported that three candidates who were running for the WTO top job had fallen out of the race after the first round of the elimination process thereby leaving only five candidates out of the initial eight.
The candidates that were eliminated include Jesus Seade (Mexico), Tudor Ulianovschi (Moldova), and Hamid Mamdouh (Egypt). The candidates were said not to be able to secure the support needed for the first round of 3 rounds of voting. The remaining five candidates are in the race to replace Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down as the WTO Director-General last month a year ahead of schedule.
However, it remains quite unclear whether the WTO members will ultimately agree on another leader from Europe. There is no requirement for a regional rotation of the WTO chief position.
But there have been calls for an African to finally get a shot at running the organization, which has been led by three Director-Generals from Europe, and one each from Oceania, Asia and South America since its creation in 1995.
The WTO aims to select a winner in November, but some have voiced fear that increasing politicization of the WTO, which relies on consensus to reach decisions, could draw out the process.
This is however, compounded by the trade conflict between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world, who have divergent interests.
Business
Lagos-Ibadan railway will be completed on or before January 2021 – Rotimi Amaechi
The Minister has assured Nigerians that the Lagos-Ibadan railway line will be completed in the next few months.
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that the $1.6 billion Lagos-Ibadan railway project will be completed on or before January 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Minister while speaking during an interview in Lagos.
"By December to January we should have completed the Lagos-Ibadan, then if we do there's need to decide vehicles that can go to Lagos and the capacity of such vehicles or trucks"- Minister for @Transport, @ChibuikeAmaechi. pic.twitter.com/46c5GKeENh
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 2, 2020
He explained that by December 2020, to the first or second week in January 2021, the project should have been completed.
As the road infrastructures would not last without the construction of functional rail lines, he emphasized that there would be a restriction on the type and capacity of vehicles that can ply the expressways in the country, so as to reduce destruction.
The restriction is needed to reduce traffic congestion, ensure the safety of people and property, and also the safety of the road infrastructures across the country.
“By December to the first or second week in January, we should have completed the Lagos-Ibadan. If we do, there would be need to decide what vehicles can go to Lagos, and the capacity of such vehicles or trucks, as this would reduce the destruction that has happened on our roads,” Amaechi said.
He added that in a bid to make this a reality, the railway would be put to use, as cargoes from Apapa Seaport will be transferred to Ibadan via the railway.
While the Ibadan-Kano rail project is under construction, the expressway would be used to convey cargoes, pending the completion of the railway, which should be completed between 2-3 years.
Amaechi stressed the need to ramp-up the construction of the railways to ease the burden off the expressways, he said doing so will help to ward off the destruction on the infrastructure, caused by trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles.
As tankers are plying the road infrastructures with excess cargoes, He reiterated that the best way is to move all the cargoes to the rail tracks.
Mr. Rotimi Amaechi advised more patience and understanding with the government, to allow them to complete the infrastructures and the myriads of projects the government is working on.