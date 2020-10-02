Nigerians shun digital e-Learning platform, as only 16,000 users register within 24hours

The African Development Bank has disclosed that the Digital Nigeria eLearning Platform, recorded over 16,000 user registrations, within 24 hours of its launch.

This disclosure was made in a press release by the bank, which was seen by Nairametrics.

On Monday, 28th of September, The African Development Bank, the Federal Government of Nigeria, and Microsoft launched the Digital Nigeria eLearning Platform, to provide marketable digital skills to the youths.

According to the press release by AfDB, nearly 6000 registrants had completed at least one training course and earned a certificate.

It stated: “The platform will leverage the African Development Bank’s Coding for Employment initiative and build linkages between the public and private sectors to create 9 million jobs in Africa’s digital economy in the next ten years.”

However, the platform seems to not be getting the attention of Nigerians as envisaged; the 16,000-user registration recorded within 24 hours is a far cry from the amount of traffic generated by previous initiatives of the government, within 24 hours of launch.

Recall, earlier this year, when the government opened the N-Power portal for applicants, Nairametrics reported that the portal received over 1 million applications across Nigeria within 48 hours of opening.

In like manner, Nairametrics reported that within 48 hours, 174,574 persons successfully registered for the N75 billion national MSME Survival Fund and the Guaranteed Off-take Stimulus schemes, under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan.

However, an initiative like the Digital Nigerian Programme, which aligns with the AfDB’s strategic agenda to create 25 million jobs in agriculture, information communication technology, and other key sectors by 2025, and also to equip 50 million African youths with competitive skills, failed to record 50,000 users‘ application within 24 hours of launch.

The initiative is true to its objective, and consistent with the reality of the fast-paced technology-driven global economy, as it expected to;

Empower innovators and entrepreneurs with the skills required to thrive in Nigeria’s emerging digital economy .

Provide capacity building in a wide range of areas, including d igital l iteracy, s oft s kills , and the I n ternet of things.

Create a platform to support a paradigm shift from degrees to skills , and bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Promote the development and distribution of instructional materials in electronic format.

Create an enabling environment for building the capacity of Innovation Driven Enterprises (IDEs) and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through e-learning channels.

The Digital Nigerian Programme is a paradigm shift that lays emphasis on skills. This is a laudable effort by the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, as it is expected to support the development of a large pool of digitally literate and savvy citizens.