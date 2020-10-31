Connect with us
nairametrics

live feed

Linkage Assurance Plc: Increase in other operating income, others boost revenue

Linkage Assurance Plc recorded a major boost from other operating income, as gross premium increased. 

Published

19 hours ago

on

linkage assurance

Linkage Assurance Plc reported gross premium income of N2.04 billion in Q3 2020, compared to N1.59 billion in the corresponding period of 2019. 

 Key highlights for 2020 Q3  

  • Gross premium income increased by 28.43% from N1.59 billion to N2.04 billion YoY. 
  • Investment income increased to N908.77 million, +80.56% YoY.  
  • Fees and commission income decreased to N171.27 million, -8.20% YoY.  
  • Net premium income decreased to N1.01 billion, -1.49% YoY.  
  • Other operating income increased to N15.12 million, +4031.42% YoY. 
  • Gains on financial assets increased to N166.57 million, +1157.33% YoY. 
  • Pre-tax profits increased to N611.71 million, +1156.05% YoY. 
  • Earnings Per Share increased to 7.2 kobo, +100% YoY. 

Bottom Line

Linkage Assurance Plc recorded a major boost from other operating income, as gross premium increased.  Though companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to the negative impacts of COVID-19 on businesses worldwide; Linkage Assurance Plc was able to record increased gross premium income.

Pre-tax profits also increased in the period under consideration due to increased investment income and gains on financial assets.

GTBank 728 x 90

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

live feed

International Breweries Plc records 1.53% decline in YOY revenues

International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers.

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Despite intensive advertising, International Breweries reported lower revenue and a loss 

International Breweries Plc reported revenue of N95.77 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N97.66 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 9M

  • Revenue decreased to N95.77 billion, -1.53% YoY.
  • Administrative expenses decreased to N17.61 billion, -9.68% YoY.
  • Marketing expenses decreased to N8.42 billion, -28.76% YoY.
  • Pre-tax loss decreased to N17.72 billion, -26.40% YoY.
  • Earnings Per Share (loss) decreased to 0.4 kobo, -79.06% YoY.

Bottom Line

International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Pre-tax loss decreased, due to a reduction in administrative and marketing expenses that had constituted a drag on the company’s profitability.

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading

live feed

Guinness Nigeria Plc: Increase in Nigeria sales boosts revenues

Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit.

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Baker Magunda, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Baileys, Why Guinness is a stock to pick - RenCap 

Guinness of Nigeria Plc Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N30.02 billion in 2020 Q1 compared to N26.90 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 Q1

  • Revenues increased to N30.02 billion, +11.62% YoY.
  • Revenues from Nigeria increased to N29.65 billion, +13.14% YoY
  • Revenues from export decreased to N373.21 million, -46.10% YoY.
  • Gross profit decreased to N7.01 billion, -11.88 YoY.
  • Marketing and distribution expenses decreased to N4.63 billion, -11.10% YoY.
  • Administrative expenses decreased to N2.01 billion, -7.95% YoY.
  • Pre-tax loss decreased to N317.48 million, -14.29% YoY.

Bottom Line

Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from an increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit. However, revenues from the export revenue-generating unit dipped.

Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. However, Guinness Nigeria Plc was able to increase its total revenues. The pre-tax loss also decreased due to a reduction in marketing and distribution, as well as administrative expenses.

GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading

live feed

Transcorp Plc: Decline in food and beverage, others depletes revenue

Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units.

Published

16 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Transcorp group

Transcorp Plc reported revenue of N54.38 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N58.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 9M

  • Revenue decreased to N54.38 billion, -6.69% YoY
  • Revenue from rooms decreased to N4.32 billion, -53.08% YoY
  • Revenue from food and beverage decreased to N1.64 billion, -60.77% YoY
  • Revenue from shop rental decreased to N511.13 million, -14.14.9% YoY.
  • Revenue from service charge decreased to N54.75 million, -52.63% YoY.
  • Revenue from other operating revenue decreased to N265.42 million, -53.96%
  • Revenue from capacity charge increased to N17.72 billion +8.65% YoY
  • Revenue from energy sent out increased to N29.84 billion, +82.93% YoY.
  • Revenue from ancillary services decreased to N23.4 million, -60.41% YoY.
  • Foreign exchange loss on financing activities increased to 1.84 billion, +316.12% YoY.
  • Finance cost increased to N11.68 billion, +14.86% YoY.
  • Pre-tax profits decreased to N2.02 billion, -72.55% YoY.
  • Earnings Per Share decreased to 3.4 kobo, -154.84% YoY.

Bottom Line

Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units. Companies, especially hoteliers have generally recorded decreased revenue in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19.

Pre-tax profits also declined in the period under consideration due to increased foreign exchange loss on financing activities and finance costs.

GTBank 728 x 90

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patricia
act markets
Advertisement
FCMB ads
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
act markets
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
bitad
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app
Advertisement