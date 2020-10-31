live feed
Linkage Assurance Plc: Increase in other operating income, others boost revenue
Linkage Assurance Plc recorded a major boost from other operating income, as gross premium increased.
Linkage Assurance Plc reported gross premium income of N2.04 billion in Q3 2020, compared to N1.59 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q3
- Gross premium income increased by 28.43% from N1.59 billion to N2.04 billion YoY.
- Investment income increased to N908.77 million, +80.56% YoY.
- Fees and commission income decreased to N171.27 million, -8.20% YoY.
- Net premium income decreased to N1.01 billion, -1.49% YoY.
- Other operating income increased to N15.12 million, +4031.42% YoY.
- Gains on financial assets increased to N166.57 million, +1157.33% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits increased to N611.71 million, +1156.05% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share increased to 7.2 kobo, +100% YoY.
Bottom Line
Linkage Assurance Plc recorded a major boost from other operating income, as gross premium increased. Though companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to the negative impacts of COVID-19 on businesses worldwide; Linkage Assurance Plc was able to record increased gross premium income.
Pre-tax profits also increased in the period under consideration due to increased investment income and gains on financial assets.
live feed
International Breweries Plc records 1.53% decline in YOY revenues
International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers.
International Breweries Plc reported revenue of N95.77 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N97.66 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue decreased to N95.77 billion, -1.53% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N17.61 billion, -9.68% YoY.
- Marketing expenses decreased to N8.42 billion, -28.76% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N17.72 billion, -26.40% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share (loss) decreased to 0.4 kobo, -79.06% YoY.
Bottom Line
International Breweries Plc recorded decreased revenues in its contact with customers. Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters mostly due to COVID-19. Pre-tax loss decreased, due to a reduction in administrative and marketing expenses that had constituted a drag on the company’s profitability.
live feed
Guinness Nigeria Plc: Increase in Nigeria sales boosts revenues
Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit.
Guinness of Nigeria Plc Nigeria Plc reported revenues of N30.02 billion in 2020 Q1 compared to N26.90 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 Q1
- Revenues increased to N30.02 billion, +11.62% YoY.
- Revenues from Nigeria increased to N29.65 billion, +13.14% YoY
- Revenues from export decreased to N373.21 million, -46.10% YoY.
- Gross profit decreased to N7.01 billion, -11.88 YoY.
- Marketing and distribution expenses decreased to N4.63 billion, -11.10% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N2.01 billion, -7.95% YoY.
- Pre-tax loss decreased to N317.48 million, -14.29% YoY.
Bottom Line
Guinness of Nigeria Plc recorded a boost from an increase in its Nigeria revenue-generating unit. However, revenues from the export revenue-generating unit dipped.
Companies have generally recorded decreased revenues in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19. However, Guinness Nigeria Plc was able to increase its total revenues. The pre-tax loss also decreased due to a reduction in marketing and distribution, as well as administrative expenses.
live feed
Transcorp Plc: Decline in food and beverage, others depletes revenue
Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units.
Transcorp Plc reported revenue of N54.38 billion in 2020 9M, compared to N58.28 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue decreased to N54.38 billion, -6.69% YoY
- Revenue from rooms decreased to N4.32 billion, -53.08% YoY
- Revenue from food and beverage decreased to N1.64 billion, -60.77% YoY
- Revenue from shop rental decreased to N511.13 million, -14.14.9% YoY.
- Revenue from service charge decreased to N54.75 million, -52.63% YoY.
- Revenue from other operating revenue decreased to N265.42 million, -53.96%
- Revenue from capacity charge increased to N17.72 billion +8.65% YoY
- Revenue from energy sent out increased to N29.84 billion, +82.93% YoY.
- Revenue from ancillary services decreased to N23.4 million, -60.41% YoY.
- Foreign exchange loss on financing activities increased to 1.84 billion, +316.12% YoY.
- Finance cost increased to N11.68 billion, +14.86% YoY.
- Pre-tax profits decreased to N2.02 billion, -72.55% YoY.
- Earnings Per Share decreased to 3.4 kobo, -154.84% YoY.
Bottom Line
Transcorp Plc recorded decreased revenues from six of its revenue-generating units. Companies, especially hoteliers have generally recorded decreased revenue in the last three quarters, mostly due to COVID-19.
Pre-tax profits also declined in the period under consideration due to increased foreign exchange loss on financing activities and finance costs.