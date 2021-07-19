The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said that it is yet to renew the mobile operating license of Airtel Nigeria.

This follows the reported statement credited to the Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, where he was alleged to have stated that the mobile operating license of Airtel Nigeria has been renewed by the commission for another period of 10 years.

This clarification is contained in a statement issued by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, on Sunday, July 18, in Abuja.

Adinde stated that while Airtel Nigeria had applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) License, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing the required regulatory process.

What the NCC is saying

The statement from NCC reads, ‘’The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to a recent statement on an online publication credited to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating licence of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of 10 years.

‘’Mr. Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, 202, during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6’.

‘’The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) Licence granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing the required regulatory process.

‘’This statement is issued for the guidance of our stakeholders.’’

In case you missed it

It can be recalled that Ogunsanya, at the launch of ‘Airtel Touching Lives Season 6’ on Wednesday in Lagos, noted that Airtel earned a ‘Social License’ through its commitment to empowering and uplifting people and making a positive and lasting impact on the lives of its stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Airtel Nigeria, in its statement, said that their Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, was quoted out of context as it collaborated the statement from NCC.