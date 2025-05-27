Telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria says its AI-powered Spam Alert Service has flagged over 9.6 million potential spam SMS messages between March 13 and May 20, 2025.

The company disclosed this in a statement released on Monday in Lagos.

According to the company, the Spam Alert Service is designed to protect customers from unwanted and potentially fraudulent communications.

The system, deployed in March 2025, flagged a total of 9,667,008 SMS as spam during its first two months of operation.

Out of this figure, 528,080 messages originated from on-net numbers (within Airtel’s own network), while 9,138,928 came from off-net numbers, indicating the broader scope of the spam threat from external sources.

Spam alert system

He added that the spam alert system is a vital part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve customer experience and digital safety.

“At Airtel Nigeria, we are focused on connecting Nigerians and ensuring their safety and confidence while using our network.

We understand that trust is the cornerstone of digital communication. That is why we are invested heavily in intelligent systems that not only detect potential threats but also learn and evolve with data.

“As threats become more sophisticated, so will our solutions. As a company, we remain focused on leading the industry in innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every Nigerian can enjoy a safer and smarter digital experience,” he said

What you should know

In today’s hyper-connected world, the convenience of digital communication has become a double-edged sword. While mobile technology has made it easier for Nigerians to stay in touch and access essential services, it has also opened the door to a new wave of cyber threats, particularly through SMS.

SMS fraud, also known as smishing, is on the rise as scammers increasingly exploit text messaging to deceive mobile users. From impersonating telecom operators to sending fake promotional messages, these fraudulent SMS attacks are designed to manipulate recipients into revealing personal information or clicking malicious links.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) reported that financial institutions in Nigeria lost N52.26 billion to fraud in 2024, marking a significant increase from N17.67 billion in 2023. This represents a 350% rise in fraud-related losses over the past five years, escalating from N11.61 billion in 2020 to N52.26 billion in 2024.

Despite a 31% decrease in the number of reported fraud cases from 101,624 in 2020 to 70,111 in 2024, the financial impact has grown substantially.