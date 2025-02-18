Airtel Nigeria, the country’s second-largest telecommunications operator, has implemented a major adjustment to its data pricing structure.

The revision, which took effect recently, reflects the impact of escalating operational costs on the company’s operations.

A review of the *312# USSD code and the company’s website confirms the new pricing structure, which has been met with mixed reactions from subscribers.

The company stated that the adjustments were necessary to sustain operations amid economic challenges. The rising cost of doing business in Nigeria, driven by inflation and foreign exchange volatility, has put immense pressure on telecom firms, forcing them to review their pricing models.

This development comes on the heels of a tariff hike of about 50% by MTN Nigeria, which took effect almost a week ago.

While some customers have expressed frustration over the new pricing structure, Airtel maintains that the revision is necessary to ensure continued service quality and network expansion.

The company has assured subscribers that it remains committed to delivering value despite the economic challenges.

The new data plans include:

Daily plans: N50 for 40MB (valid for 1 day), N100 for 100MB (valid for 1 day), N200 for 200MB (valid for 3 days), and N350 for 1GB (valid for 1 day).

N50 for 40MB (valid for 1 day), N100 for 100MB (valid for 1 day), N200 for 200MB (valid for 3 days), and N350 for 1GB (valid for 1 day). Weekly plans: N350 for 350MB (valid for 7 days), N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify (valid for 7 days), N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials (valid for 7 days), and N500 for 2GB (valid for 2 days).

N350 for 350MB (valid for 7 days), N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify (valid for 7 days), N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials (valid for 7 days), and N500 for 2GB (valid for 2 days). Monthly plans: 3GB for N2,000 (formerly 1.5GB at N1,200), 4GB for N2,500 (previously 3GB at N1,500), and 8GB for N3,000 (formerly 4.5GB at N2,000).

Other adjustments include 10GB for N4,000 (formerly 6GB at N2,500), 13GB for N5,000 (from 10GB at N3,000), 18GB for N6,000 (formerly 15GB at N4,000), and 25GB for N8,000 (previously 18GB at N5,000).

In addition to data price adjustments, Airtel’s call rates have risen to 25 kobo per second from about 18 kobo per second.

However, some tariff plans remain unchanged, such as the 5GB weekly plan for N1,500.

Text message

Nairametrics reports that Airtel Nigeria has increased the cost of SMS to N6.00 per message, up from the previous N4.00.

This adjustment is not limited to Airtel, as other major telecom operators, including Globacom, MTN, and 9mobile, have also implemented the same price change.

What you should know

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the regulatory body overseeing the telecom industry, had earlier approved a maximal tariff adjustment of 50% for operators.

The commission justified the decision, citing increasing operational costs and the need for industry sustainability.

The NCC stated that its approval was made under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA).

“While recognising the concerns of the public, the decision was made after extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the public and private sectors,” the commission stated.