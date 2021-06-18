Since the beginning of the year, Nigeria’s stock market, the world’s best-performing stock market for 2020, hasn’t been particularly spectacular. However, individuals who picked the right stocks at the beginning of the year would have seen their investments double.

In terms of performance, the NGX All Share Index (NGX-ASI) came close to 38,615.11 points (0.13%) with a 1-week loss of -1.42%, a 4-week increase of +0.44%, but a year-to-date total loss of – 4.11%. The current market capitalization of Nigeria’s stock exchange is NGN 20.13 trillion.

Nevertheless, in the last 6 months, some medium-cap Nigerian stocks have produced sufficient returns to spark envy in Bitcoin and other top Crypto assets. We discuss these stocks below.

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc is a general insurance company that serves both business and individual clients. Non-life, Properties & Investment, Retail & Microfinance Bank, and Vehicle Tracking Services are the company’s four segments. The non-life section includes any contracts with a short term. The Microfinance Bank division provides retail and microfinance banking services. On a daily basis, the Vehicle Tracking Services segment sells and installs vehicle tracking and fleet management solutions. The firm was formed on June 16, 1993, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Regency Alliance Insurance Co. (REGALINS) is now trading at N0.46 per share. REGALINS started the year with a share price of N0.22 and has since gained 109.09% on that price, putting it in fourth place in terms of year-to-date performance. REGALINS shareholders will be pleased to learn that the stock has gained 24.32% in the last four weeks alone.

Champion Breweries Plc

Champion Lager Beer and Champ Malta are brewed and packaged by Champion Breweries Plc. Nigerian Breweries Plc, a Heineken-affiliated company, hires it to offer contract brewing and packaging services. The firm was formed on July 31, 1974, in Uyo, Nigeria.

Champion Breweries (CHAMPION) is now trading at N1.98 per share. CHAMPION started the year with a share price of N0.86 and has since gained 130.23% on that price, putting it in third place in terms of year-to-date performance. Investors should be cautious of CHAMPION’s recent dismal performance, which has seen the stock lose 6.6% of its value in the last four weeks.

Royal Exchange Plc

Royal Exchange Plc is in the insurance and financial services business. Non-Life Insurance, Life Insurance, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Asset Management are the company’s business segments. Royal Exchange General Insurance Company Limited is part of the Non-Life Insurance category. Royal Exchange Plc and Royal Exchange Microfinance Bank Limited are part of the Financial Services segment. Royal Exchange Healthcare Limited is a healthcare company. The Royal Exchange Finance Company Limited is in charge of the Asset Management division. The company’s headquarters is in Lagos, Nigeria, where it was formed in 1918.

Royal Exchange (ROYALEX) is now trading at N0.68 per share. ROYALEX started the year with a share price of N0.26 and has since increased by 161.54%, placing it in second place in terms of year-to-date performance. Investors should be mindful, however, of ROYALEX’s recent dismal performance, which has seen the stock lose 9.33% of its value in the last four weeks.

Morison Industries Plc

Morison Industries Plc is a company that makes and sells sanitary products and medical supplies. Healthcare, Agro-allied, and Consumer products are the company’s three business units. Wound care, trauma and arthroplasty, bone transplant, medical equipment marketing, and surgical instruments are all available under the Healthcare division. The agricultural and farm management practices are the emphasis of the Agro-allied industry. Antiseptics, disinfectants, and other hygiene products are available through the Consumer division. The firm was formed on June 29, 1955, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Morison Industries (MORISON) is now trading at N1.36 per share. MORISON started the year with a share price of N0.49 and has since increased by 177.55%, placing it firmly in first place in terms of year-to-date performance. MORISON shareholders will be pleased to learn that the stock has gained 44.68% in the last four weeks alone.

Why this matters

Individuals may typically use investment performance to determine if their personal financial assets are performing well or poorly. It also gives an investor the information they need to change or sustain their plans.

The methodology used to rank the stocks

Financial assets were ranked in specific categories with the aid of other leading financial data sources, who evaluated the performance of the stocks using price assessments in percentage terms. If you invested in these stocks in January, your investment would by now, have doubled at the least.

Disclaimer: The goal of this article is to provide essential insight into top-performing financial assets in Nigeria. It should not be construed as investment advice or guidance, as Nairametrics recommends that such services be sought from a licensed financial adviser.

