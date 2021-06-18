Multinational technology company, Dell Technologies has partnered with TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading tech, lifestyle and solutions distributor to launch a novel incentive to reward authorised partners trading Dell products in Nigeria.

The initiative, known as the Rise Programme, was formally unveiled at the Tech Experience Centre, located at Yudala Heights, 15 Idowu Martins, VI, Lagos.

Launching the programme on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Distributor Account Manager, Dell Technologies, Mr. Adebayo Osimi, called on partners who are expecting to benefit from the programme to patronise TD Africa, even as he described the globally renowned company as Dell Technologies’ biggest distributor in Nigeria.

Earlier, while welcoming participants to the programme, Executive Director (Sales), TD Africa, Mr. David Akindele, stated that the Rise Programme is one of the ways through which TD Africa, in partnership with Dell Technologies, is rewarding its partners. Further, he expressed gratitude to the participants for making out time to attend the launch of the programme, which was graced by a number of established partners numbering among TD Africa’s growing customer base.

On the Rise Programme, Osimi said: “Our main reason of being here is to let our authorised partners be aware that Dell Technologies is around and we have attractive programmes to help them drive our business.

“One of the major programmes we have is what we call the Rise Programme. What the programme does is to enable authorised partners in the channel to realise that they can earn money and rebate by selling our products. This is how it works. A partner needs to buy a Dell product from TD Africa to get rebate for buying such product.”

On how the reward system is different from what is obtainable with other players in the market, Osimi said: “The beautify of Rise Programme is that our Authorised Partners get paid per product. It, therefore, means that if partners buy a unit of our product, they would be paid for such unit. They are paid in dollars per month. That is the beauty of the Rise Programme. Our competitors do not have this kind of arrangement.”

Osimi further explained that there are a number of other benefits accruing to partners from the Rise Programme.

“We have different types of mechanisms to reward our partners. We have categorised the Rise Programme into Ignite, Boost, Advanced and Elite categories. Depending on our partners’ performance over the last four quarters, based on the data we gathered from our business intelligence (BI) solution in a particular category, the partners would get their earnings.

‘‘Therefore, depending on the category our partners fall in, as they buy, they are paid. One of the issues we have within the partners’ community is that many of our partners are not aware of this arrangement. We are very happy with the support we got from TD Africa for this programme. We have had a good turnout of partners, nice ambience and fantastic support from TD Africa,” he enthused.

Also speaking at the event, Head of Marketing, TD Africa, Foluso Olulade, disclose that TD Africa, which has been in business for the past 22 years, has several arrangements in place to help partners grow their business. He listed some attributes which distinguish TD Africa in the technology distribution ecosystem to include huge capital base, ability to grant credit facility to partners and great human capital, which he described as TD Africa’s “most prized asset.”

In addition, Olulade highlighted the Partner Advantage Scheme (PAS), Pick-Up Promo, Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) as some of the eye-catching initiatives and services currently being run by TD Africa to incentivise partners’ efforts in the technology distribution landscape.