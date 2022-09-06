TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading distributor of tech, services and lifestyle products has partnered with Classera, a globally renowned learning management platform to further expand access to virtual learning for millions of users across Nigeria.

The recently signed partnership will see Classera leverage TD Africa’s growing database, network of resellers/partners as well as its considerable reach across Nigeria to grow adoption of its bouquet of e-learning solutions.

Specifically, through TD Africa, Classera will gain access to and introduce a range of smart learning tools to clients in the education sector, including schools at every level. Also in line to benefit are large corporate organisations, as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) desirous of adopting a digital learning platform to provide training for their employees.

Headquartered in the United States, Classera is driven by a mission to disrupt the education ecosystem, focusing on developing smart e-learning solutions that transform today’s traditional classrooms into a new educational journey for every learner and the coming generations. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic which disrupted learning across the world, Classera launched its Learning Never Stops solution to over five million classrooms in less than two weeks. By working day and night with Microsoft, Classera ensured a seamless transition to virtual classrooms at scale during one of the most critical periods in global history.

Consequently, its strategic partnership with TD Africa, arguably the biggest distributor of Microsoft’s products and services in Nigeria and beyond, will undoubtedly expand the Classera footprint across the Sib-Saharan African market.

News continues after this ad

This point was further espoused by Ekene Meniru, Head of Software Business, TD Africa.

‘‘We are extremely delighted to have partnered with Classera. This partnership will go a long way in boosting access to virtual learning for many more prospective users across Nigeria. Indeed, the power and relevance of e-learning cannot be understated, especially in view of current realities and in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

News continues after this ad

‘‘Today, a lot of educational institutions across all levels now rely more heavily on virtual learning formats to improve learning and teaching outcomes. Same goes for businesses which invest significantly in virtual learning to improve employee competencies via training, learning and development. Therefore, we are confident that this partnership with Classera will be of huge benefit for a wide category of potential users in Nigeria and beyond.

‘‘Equally pertinent to note is that we would be introducing Classera to our extensive database of partners. All trainings for partners who adopt Classera will be be hosted on Azure, Microsoft’s Cloud platform, giving users reliable access to live and recorded educational content anytime anywhere. We are open to receiving all enquiries. These can be channeled to 09120483542 or emails can be sent to tdmicrosoft@tdafrica.com,’’ he concluded.

The partnership between TD Africa and Classera is expected to significantly raise the standard of virtual learning options available to users in Nigeria and the wider Sub-Saharan African region, while also tapping into the increased appetite for e-learning solutions in the education and corporate space.